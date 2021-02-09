Piano Software Elevates Flagship Product Composer with New Data and Machine Learning Capabilities for More Powerful Customer Journey Design

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano, the leading subscription commerce and customer experience platform, today announced extensive enhancements to its flagship product, Composer, which empowers publishers and brands to orchestrate and optimize customer journeys across paywalls, content and personalized experiences. Piano's data collection, segment creation and activation capabilities are now fully integrated with Composer to provide industry-first customer journey design powered by machine learning, allowing clients to influence behaviors using zero- and first-party data.

"Piano's mission has always been to enable our clients to create the most relevant and satisfying customer experiences possible using data and machine learning, and we are constantly improving how we do that," said Trevor Kaufman, CEO of Piano. "We believe our integrated data and customer experience platform has unlocked the industry's most powerful targeting capabilities to improve business performance throughout the entire customer journey."

The latest upgrades to Composer allow organizations to capitalize on Piano's data, as well as their own, in order to boost retention, subscriptions and customer satisfaction in a number of ways:

Prevent accidental churn: Refine your targeting and messaging strategies to avoid lost users due to failure to resubscribe.

Refine your targeting and messaging strategies to avoid lost users due to failure to resubscribe. Proactively message dormant users: Leverage out-of-the-box segments to serve trending content to users who have been dormant for two or more weeks in order to increase engagement.

Leverage out-of-the-box segments to serve trending content to users who have been dormant for two or more weeks in order to increase engagement. Recommend content based on performance: Fuel sophisticated site personalization with Piano's machine learning content recommendations, which programmatically collect reader data and pair it with Composer segments to target quality content.

Fuel sophisticated site personalization with Piano's machine learning content recommendations, which programmatically collect reader data and pair it with Composer segments to target quality content. Apply real-time propensity models: Utilize propensity-based, machine learning segments for launching or fine-tuning subscription strategies—based on real-time subscription scoring and a view into users in each segment.

Utilize propensity-based, machine learning segments for launching or fine-tuning subscription strategies—based on real-time subscription scoring and a view into users in each segment. Flourish in a cookieless world: Collect zero- and first-party data, build bespoke segments and customer profiles and use Composer to orchestrate personalized pricing, content and messaging strategies.

For most publishers, 2020 offered a surge in paid media subscriptions, largely attributed to COVID-19. The influx of new subscribers also brings common audience challenges that every media company should understand and solve. In fact, Piano benchmark data has found that more than half of subscribers will churn from a monthly subscription within their first year. By enabling media companies to apply real-time data to complex life cycles for the "next best action" for all users, Piano is helping publishers of all sizes and structures maintain their subscription success well into 2021.

For more information, please visit piano.io .

About Piano

Piano enables the world's largest media companies and brands to accelerate their subscription, advertising, analytics and personalization initiatives in order to engage, monetize and measure content experiences. Piano works with leading global organizations such as Hearst, CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, the Associated Press, NBC Sports, Business Insider, The Economist, Gannett, Le Parisien, TechCrunch, Thomson Reuters, Prometheus, Singapore Press Holdings, MIT, The Telegraph and more than 300 other clients. In 2020, Piano was recognized as one of the fastest-growing, innovative technology companies in the world by Red Herring, World Economic Forum and Deloitte and received Product of the Year from the Business Intelligence Group.

Piano Media Contact

Lauren Fritsky

215-528-8050

[email protected]

SOURCE Piano Software Inc

Related Links

http://piano.io

