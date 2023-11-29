PIA's Dana Anaman Named to the Forty Under 40 Program

News provided by

PIA

29 Nov, 2023, 18:55 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Anaman, MBA, CAE, CPIA, Vice President of Affiliate Services and Membership of the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA National), has been named a recipient of the prestigious 2023 Forty Under 40 Program®, an opportunity to recognize individuals who represent the nation's top 40 professionals. Anaman is also Managing Executive Director of PIA of Florida.

The Forty Under 40 Program by Association Forum recognizes individuals whose notable endeavors before turning 40 have had an impact within the association management community. Anaman joined PIA in 2017. She has worked in the association space for over 15 years, focusing on community management, marketing, and membership. Her passion is helping members understand the value of their association. 

"It gives us great pleasure to congratulate Dana on this well-deserved honor," said PIA CEO Mike Becker. "Dana's tireless work and commitment to fulfilling the needs of our members are a testament to her talent, innovation, and dedication. She is a key member of our team of professionals serving America's professional independent insurance agents."

"I am honored and humbled to be selected for the 2023 Class of Forty Under 40," said Anaman. "This recognition reflects over 15 years of dedication in the association space, driven by my passion for community management and helping members understand the true value of their association. I look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in the association community through my work with PIA."

Anaman holds a Bachelor of Arts from Radford University and an MBA from the University of Maryland Global Campus. When Dana is not busy at work, she spends her free time traveling the world and exploring new cuisines.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA's web address www.pianational.org

