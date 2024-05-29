PIA's Lauren Pachman Named Secretary of National Flood Association

Advocate for Insurance Agents Joins 2024-25 NFA Executive Committee

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren G. Pachman, Esq., Counsel and Director of Regulatory Affairs for the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA), has been elected to the 2024-25 executive committee of the National Flood Association (NFA). In addition to her PIA responsibilities, she will assume the role of 2024-25 Secretary of NFA next month.

Along with taking on the role of Secretary, Pachman will continue her work with the NFA's Membership and Legislative Committees which, respectively, cultivate the continued growth of the NFA's membership and offer legislative and regulatory updates to NFA members.

"Increasing the awareness of flood risk has been a professional passion of mine for nearly 20 years," said Pachman. "The National Flood Association is the only organization that offers access to and insights from stakeholders and preeminent experts across the flood risk management spectrum, especially at a time that it and the P&C insurance industry face new challenges and prospects for growth. I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve on the NFA Executive Committee for the upcoming year."

"We are pleased to congratulate Lauren on this honor," said PIA Chief Advocacy & Public Affairs Officer Jon Gentile. "Her involvement and expertise in flood-related insurance issues will benefit all stakeholders in this critical area of the economy."

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA's web address www.pianational.org

SOURCE National Association of Professional Insurance Agents