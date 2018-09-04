Piazza Family Statement Following Signing Today Of Pennsylvania's Landmark Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy J. Piazza's parents, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, today issued the following statement following the signing into law of Pennsylvania's new Timothy J. Piazza Anti-hazing Law:

We would like to thank the Pennsylvania Senate and House for their unanimous passage of the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law, which, we believe, will serve as a national model for anti-hazing legislation in the United States. In particular, we are extremely grateful to Senator Jake Corman who had the courage to take this on and see it through to its passage. We also thank Governor Tom Wolf for his swift approval and signing. From the first day we met with Senator Corman it was clear he understood the current law was insufficient and not a deterrent for this reckless and criminal behavior and was committed to strengthening the laws to prevent other tragedies. Finally, we would be remiss if we didn't thank Tom Kline, David Williams, Chip Becker and the other attorneys from Kline & Specter who worked with Senator Corman and us to get this law passed. A statement has been made by the unanimous Pennsylvania Legislature. The unwavering support by every member of the legislature and the Governor clearly shows the inadequacy and misinterpretation of the laws that were in place and their desire to ensure that other young men and women are not harmed or killed as a result of hazing and the other criminal activities that accompany it. They have done their job. Now it is up to law-enforcement and the Pennsylvania justice system to do theirs. With proper prosecution and stiff sentencing, these laws will be effective. Legislators have given the justice system the tools to punish this egregious behavior and we only can hope they use these tools so that the law becomes a deterrent to prevent other families from having to endure the loss and pain that we have. We would also like to thank the Penn State community, including President Barron who supported this bill, the people of Pennsylvania, our friends and family and people all over the country who have encouraged us and have supported us in the passage of this law. We urge lawmakers throughout the country to take a hard look at their current hazing statutes, to the extent they even exist, and consider implementing legislation that is the same or similar to what we have passed today in Pennsylvania. Our young people deserve better, and we must protect them from this rampant criminal behavior. Parents should not send their children off to college with the concern they will be injured or killed as a result of just trying to join an organization, as was our son Tim.

We are proud today that the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law has been enacted. We have sadness in our hearts every day without Tim in our lives, but are encouraged that this law will serve to hold accountable those who commit the crime of hazing, which cost Tim his life and, by its deterrent effect, will save the lives of young men and women like Tim.

SOURCE Kline & Specter