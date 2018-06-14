PIC Wire & Cable Awarded AS9100D Certification

PIC Wire & Cable passed the rigorous AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 audits and certified to the new standards by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, Inc. These internationally recognized quality management standards establish a framework for organizations to build robust quality systems that provide reliable products and services. AS9100D is a supplement to ISO 9001:2015 that is specifically designed to meet rigorous aerospace industry requirements and enhance product safety and quality.

PIC Wire & Cable is committed to designing and manufacturing premium aerospace products. "By achieving our AS9100D certification, we are letting our customers know that The Angelus Corporation values exceptional quality and robust processes. We are committed to exceeding the stringent needs of the aerospace and defense market," said Paul Dieck, Chief Operations Officer. The AS9100D certification illustrates PIC Wire & Cable's dedication to continuously improving and upholding strong quality management processes that ensure high quality products.

For more information on PIC Wire & Cable's quality certifications, please visit www.picwire.com/about-pic.

About The Angelus Corporation

The Angelus Corporation is a global product and services provider for aerospace and defense industry solutions. The Angelus Corporation divisions include PIC Wire & Cable, specializing in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies for over 45 years, and CertifyNation, offering engineering, certification, and kitting solutions, with decades of experience in the commercial aviation industry. Together, these divisions advance The Angelus Corporation's mission to make its customers' jobs easier. For more information, visit www.TheAngelusCorp.com.

