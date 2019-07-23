PIC Wire & Cable Launches New CAT7 Ethernet Aircraft Cables

SUSSEX, Wis., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PIC Wire & Cable® – A Division of The Angelus Corporation, specializing in aerospace and defense interconnects, announces the launch of its new CAT7 Ethernet DataMATES® cables. PIC's CAT7 cables deliver 10G data performance in rugged environments that require low loss interconnect solutions that are also lightweight and flexible.

CAT7 cables are used in military and civil data applications, from airplanes and helicopters to land vehicles and mobile shelters. Cables are designed to meet performance requirements for high speed data applications, including cabin management systems, ethernet backbones, computers, servers and low skew video.

PIC's new CAT7 cables offer 10G performance at 600MHz, the highest frequency available for 10G Ethernet speeds. Eric Witkowski, Product Specialist, said, "CAT7 cables are engineered to perform at higher frequencies, while still providing 10G data speeds. Our cables are designed with individually shielded pairs to greatly reduce the amount of pair-to-pair signal interference and protect the 10G performance." The highly shielded cable is also lightweight, flexible and laser markable for easy cable routing and identification in small environments. In conjunction with the cable release, several new matching connectors have been designed to address application requirements.

For more information on the new CAT7 Ethernet cables and other DataMATES product specifications or cable samples, visit www.picwire.com/cables/data-mates or contact a sales representative at 1-262-246-0500.

About The Angelus Corporations

The Angelus Corporation is a global product and services provider for aerospace and defense industry solutions. The Angelus Corporation divisions include PIC Wire & Cable, specializing in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies for over 45 years, and CertifyNation, offering engineering, certification, and kitting solutions, with decades of experience in the commercial aviation industry. Together, these divisions advance The Angelus Corporation's mission to make its customers' jobs easier. For more information, visit www.TheAngelusCorp.com.

