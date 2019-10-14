PIC Wire & Cable Launches New Machforce Connector Product Line At AUSA

Ten 10G Ethernet ports to maximize data density and optimize space

Reliable electrical performance with multiple disconnects

Anti-decoupling ring allows for easy connect and disconnect with gloved hand

Easy termination and field repairable with quick access to terminated wires and standard 22D pins, sockets and tools

At AUSA, PIC Wire & Cable will demonstrate Crystal Group's RCS7750-48CM rugged networking switch that incorporates five MACHFORCE connectors to yield 48 10G Ethernet ports. "We look forward to solving our customers' unique interconnect challenges with a product consciously designed to enhance density, speed and reliability," says John Lytle, Global Sales & Marketing Director.

Learn more about PIC Wire & Cable's MACHFORCE connector by visiting: www.PICWire.com/connectors/machforce

About The Angelus Corporation

The Angelus Corporation is a global product and services provider for aerospace and defense industry solutions. The Angelus Corporation divisions include PIC Wire & Cable, specializing in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies for over 45 years, and CertifyNation, offering engineering, certification, and kitting solutions, with decades of experience in the commercial aviation industry. Together, these divisions advance The Angelus Corporation's mission to make its customers' jobs easier. For more information, visit www.TheAngelusCorp.com.

