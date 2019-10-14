PIC Wire & Cable Launches New Machforce Connector Product Line At AUSA
Oct 14, 2019, 10:00 ET
SUSSEX, Wis., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PIC Wire & Cable® – A Division of The Angelus Corporation, specializing in aerospace and defense interconnects, is proud to announce the launch of new 10G Ethernet connectors product line MACHFORCE at AUSA: Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, from October 14-16 in booth 1960.
MACHFORCE is a D38999 style high-speed 10G data connector designed for rugged aerospace and defense applications. Its patented design offers the market's highest density 10G Ethernet connector with several key features:
- Ten 10G Ethernet ports to maximize data density and optimize space
- Reliable electrical performance with multiple disconnects
- Anti-decoupling ring allows for easy connect and disconnect with gloved hand
- Easy termination and field repairable with quick access to terminated wires and standard 22D pins, sockets and tools
At AUSA, PIC Wire & Cable will demonstrate Crystal Group's RCS7750-48CM rugged networking switch that incorporates five MACHFORCE connectors to yield 48 10G Ethernet ports. "We look forward to solving our customers' unique interconnect challenges with a product consciously designed to enhance density, speed and reliability," says John Lytle, Global Sales & Marketing Director.
Learn more about PIC Wire & Cable's MACHFORCE connector by visiting: www.PICWire.com/connectors/machforce
About The Angelus Corporation
The Angelus Corporation is a global product and services provider for aerospace and defense industry solutions. The Angelus Corporation divisions include PIC Wire & Cable, specializing in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies for over 45 years, and CertifyNation, offering engineering, certification, and kitting solutions, with decades of experience in the commercial aviation industry. Together, these divisions advance The Angelus Corporation's mission to make its customers' jobs easier. For more information, visit www.TheAngelusCorp.com.
SOURCE The Angelus Corporation
