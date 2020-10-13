PIC Wire & Cable® MACHFORCE® Connectors

MACHFORCE is an innovative, D38999 style high-speed ethernet connector engineered for sophisticated electronics that transfer large quantities of data in rugged environments. MACHFORCE Size 25 connectors launched in October 2019 and the product line has now expanded to include Size 17 connectors.

MACHFORCE's patented design offers several key benefits:

Transmits more data in less space

Outstanding high-speed performance

Reduces installation time and offers repairability

As stated by John Lytle, Global Sales & Marketing Director for The Angelus Corporation, "We look forward to solving our customers' unique interconnect challenges with a product consciously designed to enhance density, speed and reliability."

MACHFORCE is your connectivity solution to meet future data and bandwidth demands - today. Learn more about PIC Wire & Cable's MACHFORCE connector by visiting: www.PICWire.com/connectors/machforce

About The Angelus Corporation

The Angelus Corporation is a global product and services provider for aerospace and defense industry solutions. The Angelus Corporation divisions include PIC Wire & Cable, specializing in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies for 50 years, and CertifyNation, offering engineering, certification, and kitting solutions, with decades of experience in the commercial aviation industry. Together, these divisions advance The Angelus Corporation's mission to make its customers' jobs easier. For more information, visit www.TheAngelusCorp.com.

