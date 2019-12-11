PIC Wire & Cable Receives Innovation Award For New MACHFORCE Connector

SUSSEX, Wis., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PIC Wire & Cable®, a division of The Angelus Corporation, received a 2019 Military & Aerospace Technology Innovator Award in recognition of its new MACHFORCE connector's unique design and contribution to solving high-speed data interconnect challenges.

PIC Wire & Cable designs specialty, high performance interconnect solutions and recently expanded product offerings with a new line of advanced data connectors. In October 2019, the new MACHFORCE connector product line was released at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2019 Annual Meeting. The D38999 style high-speed 10G data connector is designed for rugged data applications. MACHFORCE's patented design offers the market's highest density 10G Ethernet connector with several key features:

Ten 10G Ethernet ports to maximize data density and optimize space

Reliable electrical performance with multiple disconnects

Anti-decoupling ring allows for easy connect and disconnect with gloved hand

Easy termination and field repairable with quick access to terminated wires and standard 22D pins, sockets and tools

Learn more about PIC Wire & Cable's MACHFORCE connector by visiting: www.PICWire.com/connectors/machforce

About The Angelus Corporation

The Angelus Corporation is a global product and services provider for aerospace and defense industry solutions. The Angelus Corporation divisions include PIC Wire & Cable, specializing in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies for over 45 years, and CertifyNation, offering engineering, certification, and kitting solutions, with decades of experience in the commercial aviation industry. Together, these divisions advance The Angelus Corporation's mission to make its customers' jobs easier. For more information, visit www.TheAngelusCorp.com.

SOURCE The Angelus Corporation

Related Links

www.theangeluscorp.com

