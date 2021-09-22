Pica8 AmpCon Automation Is The Open Networking Alternative To Cisco DNA Center

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pica8, an open networking software company, today announced that its AmpCon™ Network Controller provides a better alternative to Cisco DNA Center and competing solutions from switch hardware vendors such as Arista and Juniper. Enterprise customers who are tired of complex licensing, vendor lock-in and sales quotas are turning to Pica8's AmpCon Network Controller to automate the lifecycle management for any number of open network switches in campus, data center and distributed site networks. Pica8's new pricing model includes blocks of PicOS® Software Switches with the purchase of the AmpCon Network Controller.

What Is Your Time Worth?

AmpCon brings the concept of Zero Touch Provisioning to open enterprise campus and data center switch deployments including remote locations with no on-site IT staff required. AmpCon's time and resource savings allow customers to focus on designing their networks and network policies instead of performing repetitive network operations manually. It is the first network controller that leverages open technology to enable network operators with full visibility and automation to reduce time spent on switch deployment, security, compliance, backups, upgrades and more.

Pica8 PicOS Software Switches Included Without Restrictions

Available today, AmpCon customers receive blocks of PicOS® Software Switches that can be deployed on access, aggregation, and core switch hardware from major vendors such as Dell and Edgecore. Pica8 completely separates hardware from software so that customers can select port size and performance without any license restrictions for the latest multi-gig, PoE and 1G to 100G hardware. PicOS customers have already replaced thousands of Cisco Catalyst PoE switches while also supporting Zero Trust Security and Network Virtualization architectures without Cisco chassis solutions. PicOS Software Switches interoperate with Cisco and other third-party infrastructure for progressive migration and upgrade strategies.

Global Industry Validation

"Networking market demands are vastly outstripping market supply at the moment due to global chip shortages, with little signs of improvement in the near term," said Alan Fagan, Director of Sales North America, at EPS Global. "More and more, our clients are looking for realistic alternatives that can be sourced and deployed immediately. Open networking automation products deployed on white box hardware can be a great option at a price point any finance executive will approve of, and with a host of features that network engineers will appreciate."

"Cisco's DNA Center and Catalyst licensing and deployment are so complex that the only line to profit for VARs is to employ engineers for pro services," said Bill Rubin, President and CEO for Connect I.T. Solutions. "Pica8's AmpCon automation allows VARs to get into the switch networking market without the expense of having to staff a pro services team. Our Pica8 customers are the ultimate beneficiaries of time and money savings."

"Disaggregated networking software strategies on white box hardware is clearly the future," said Dave Clark, President, Impulse Advanced Communications. "Every dollar we spend on white box technology today allows us to remain on the cutting edge of technology while future proofing our network."

"Since being first to market with a hardware independent networking software switch, Pica8 has continued to be the open networking alternative to pricey proprietary management and automation consoles," said James Liao, Founder and CEO for Pica8. "Our products are designed to allow for seamless integration in any network environment with expansion to accommodate features that networking professionals will find indispensable."

Pricing

The AmpCon 10 Starter Pack with support starts at $13,750 and includes the AmpCon Network Controller software and 10 PicOS Software Switches.

About Pica8

Pica8 is the industry's open networking software alternative to Cisco for the enterprise. Pica8's AmpCon™ Network Controller for centralized management and automation and PicOS® Software Switches for networking and security have successfully replaced Cisco DNA Center and Catalyst Switches for campus, data center and distributed site networks within Fortune 500 enterprises. Pica8 software is deployed at over 1,000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit www.pica8.com

Media Contact

Kelly LeBlanc, Chief Marketing Officer, Pica8

[email protected]

SOURCE Pica8

Related Links

http://www.pica8.com

