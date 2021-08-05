Pica8 and Edgecore Provide Open Networking Relief for Hardware Shortages

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pica8, an open networking software company, and Edgecore Networks, an open network vendor, today announced an alternative solution to legacy network equipment delays. Enterprise customers are being saddled with record length lead times for new equipment due to the industry-wide silicon shortage. While many are altering their plans or modifying their equipment strategies, Pica8 and Edgecore are offering a comprehensive open networking solution that can be a cost-effective alternative for any organization looking to expand their infrastructure portfolio today.

Legacy switch customers currently report 40-to-60-week delays from vendors such as Cisco and Arista. Open networking is proving to be an essential strategy alternative for any CIO/CTO's infrastructure additions. Recent software advances in conjunction with readily available off-the-shelf switching hardware can provide a ready-to-deploy alternative for networking needs. This delivers the assurance of complete integration and compliance with existing network infrastructures while avoiding current equipment delays that are projected until 2023.

"In the fast-paced networking industry, time is money. Any network consumer waiting for products to ship is not only wasting time but is needlessly expending resources and changing project plans to accommodate these waits," said Youncor Shueh, VP of Sales for Edgecore Networks. "Every CIO should be investigating any alternative available to them, and open networking offers a very compelling alternative today."

"Pica8 networking software provides single-touch integration for enterprise networking functions," said James Liao, Founder and CEO of Pica8. "Our solutions are scalable from single-campus deployments to the largest networks typically serviced by a small handful of monolithic providers. Together with Edgecore, we provide an immediate solution to avoid the network equipment supply shortage."

About Pica8

Pica8 is the industry's open networking software alternative to Cisco for the enterprise. Pica8's AmpCon™ Controller for centralized management and automation and PicOS® Software Switches for networking and security have successfully replaced Cisco DNA Center and Catalyst Switches for campus and access networks within Fortune 500 enterprises. Pica8 software is deployed at over 1,000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit www.pica8.com

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com

Media Contact

Kelly LeBlanc, CMO, Pica8

[email protected]

SOURCE Pica8

Related Links

http://www.pica8.com

