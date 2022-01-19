Piccola Cucina announces its new wine list and goes vertical on Sicilian labels

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piccola Cucina, the renowned Italian restaurant led by Executive Chef Philip Guardione of Catania, Sicily, and nr.1 ranked Italian restaurant on Tripadvisor in New York City, announces its new wine list today. The curated wines include more than 100 Sicilian labels.

Considered one of the most iconic reference points for the Italian community in New York City, the restaurant best known for bringing Sicilian flavors to its tables is now focusing even more on offering an increasingly authentic and refined experience to its customers, giving them the option to choose among the widest selection of Sicilian wines a restaurant in New York City has to offer.

Great focus has been given to wines from the volcanic Etna area of Sicily. The Sommelier and Manager of Piccola Cucina, Alfio Scrivano, also comes from the territory of Etna has seen there is more interest and appreciation for the volcanic wines from this unique area of the world.

Piccola Cucina has distinguished wines between Etna Nord (the northern part of Etna) and Etna Sud (the southern part of Etna), because of the differing terroirs of the geographical points that influence very different final products. The new wine cellar also counts 50% or local producers from the Etna area, a number they intend to increase in the coming months.

Among them, big names such as Graci, Frank Cornelissen and Passopisciaro SRL, but also emerging and more niche producers, like Azienda Agricola Sofia and Masseria del Pino.

"Mount Etna is the largest active volcano in Europe and offers unique terroir characteristics thanks also to the constant exposition to both Mediterranean sun and sea breeze. For this reason, we are proud to offer this exclusive wine list to our customers, so that they can enjoy a true piece of Sicily every time they visit us." said Alfio Scrivano.

