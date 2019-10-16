Piccolina Launches Lifestyle Brand Encouraging Empowerment and Leadership in Young Girls

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Piccolina, a new lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering girls and breaking gender stereotypes, announces its launch with a limited-edition t-shirt collection. The collection, available at piccolinakids.com and other retailers, will feature 12 portraits illustrated by emerging artists. Honoring a range of female trailblazers, including Malala Yousafzai, Frida Kahlo, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more, six designs are available now, with an additional six rolling out in early November. A portion of the shirts' proceeds (retailing at $28) will benefit non-profit organizations that support girls' education and empowerment, such as Malala Fund and Step Up.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg tee and book. Girls wearing the Frida Kahlo and Amelia Earhart tees which are also sold with a book about each of the iconic female trailblazers depicted.

Piccolina's first full seasonal apparel collection of easy and playful dresses, skirts, tees and leggings will become available online and in select boutiques in February 2020. All of the brand's clothing is designed around enriching themes that promote a sense of curiosity and adventure in the children who wear them. Piccolina's product offerings will quickly expand to include toys, home goods and other items.

"For years, I've been frustrated with my experiences shopping for my daughter because almost all of the options available reinforce gender stereotypes that I've worked so hard to break," said Piccolina founder and CEO Heide Iravani, a Yale Law School grad who early on fought to move beyond the limitations of a difficult upbringing to forge her own impressive path." At Piccolina, we make products that show girls from the time they are toddlers there is no limit on what is interesting or achievable in life."

Whether helping communities in rural Jordan and Nicaragua gain access to electricity and water, participating in high impact social justice litigation to protect worker and immigrant rights in the US, or becoming the first mother in her Wall Street investment banking group, Iravani has always maintained a focus on empowering and educating women to create their own futures. She has over ten years of experience in tech startup operations and customer success, investment banking and corporate law and is a mother of three. Piccolina's co-founder Emily Clifford brings 13 years of merchandising and buying experience at Donna Karan and is also a mother of two.

Founded in 2019, Piccolina ("little one" in Italian) is a mission-driven lifestyle brand laying the foundation for today's young girls to become tomorrow's leaders through its unique design content. For more information visit piccolinakids.com or follow Piccolina on Instagram.

