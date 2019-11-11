Piccolina's Trailblazer Tee Series Honoring Iconic Female Leaders Selected as One of This Year's Oprah's Favorite Things

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Piccolina announced today that the trailblazer tee series is included in this year's Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gift list featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. The trailblazer tees will be available for purchase at piccolinakids.com, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah or on the Amazon App on iOS and Android anytime, anywhere.

Piccolina's Trailblazer Tee Series comes in 13 designs including Susan B. Anthony, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Mae Jemison. Piccolina's Susan B. Anthony Trailblazer Tee.

As Oprah says in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, "Iconic women in fields like STEM (think Mae Jemison) and the law (hello, Notorious RBG) spring to life on these tees made to help little girls achieve big things."

Piccolina is a new lifestyle brand dedicated to inspire today's young girls to become tomorrow's leaders and problem solvers. The trailblazer tee collection features 13 portraits illustrated by emerging artists, honoring a range of female visionaries, including Malala Yousafzai, Frida Kahlo, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more. A portion of the shirts' proceeds (retailing at $28) benefit non-profit organizations that support girls' education and empowerment, such as Malala Fund and Step Up. Piccolina's first full seasonal apparel and accessories collection is available for pre-order now and will become available online and in select boutiques in February 2020. The brand's thoughtfully curated design themes (from aviation to oceanography) have been proven to stimulate cognitive development, promote an empowered self-perception in early childhood and lay the foundation for lasting interests in STEM and other important topics.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win every item, including the trailblazer tees, on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (www.oprahmag.com/12days), which runs from November 27 through December 8.

To see the full list of items, please visit www.oprahmag.com/oprah-favorite-things-2019.

The December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, featuring Piccolina's trailblazer tee series on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 19.

About Piccolina

Founded in 2019, Piccolina is a mission-driven lifestyle brand laying the foundation for today's young girls to become tomorrow's trailblazers and problem solvers. We design empowering clothing and products with enriching themes, from science to adventure. For more information visit piccolinakids.com or follow Piccolina on Instagram.

