Piccolo Medical Appoints Mark Spector, Ph.D. As New CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piccolo Medical announces today that Mark Spector, Ph.D. has been appointed new CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Mark will succeed Alexey Salamini and assume responsibilities effective immediately.

Mark joins us with an extensive marketing and product management experience within the medical device and life science industries. He's worked in both small and large companies from start-ups to large multi-nationals. He has a broad base of knowledge spanning diagnostics, high throughput automation for drug discovery, patient monitoring, advanced wound care and urology. Throughout his career, he's been tremendously successful in commercializing products with several $30M+ products to his credit.

"Mark comes to Piccolo at a pivotal time," said Dr. Dan Burnett, Piccolo Medical Board Director, "with Piccolo Medical gaining FDA clearance and beginning marketing Smart PICC™, our first generation PICC guidance system, Mark will be focused on the commercialization phase of our company. Mark's successful diverse and extensive background makes him a perfect fit for this next phase at Piccolo Medical."

While at Becton Dickinson within the former Bard Medical's Urology & Critical Care division, Mark was responsible for the Critical Monitoring platforms. He most recently launched a new automated urine output monitor, which has already experienced an immediate success within its first weeks in the market.

"We are excited to see Mark commercialize our first product and realize all of the hard work the team has put in over the past several years." said Dr. Mark Healy, Piccolo Medical Board Director. "Mark has a proven track record of successful product launches and we expect Mark to lead Piccolo's launch successfully as well."

Mark Spector received his Doctorate in Pharmacology & Toxicology from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical School, Richmond, VA and his BS in Biology/Genetics at NC State University, Raleigh, NC.

Alexey will remain on the team as Executive Advisor to assist with the transition through the fall.

About Piccolo Medical:

Piccolo Medical Inc. was spun out of the Theranova medical device incubator in San Francisco, CA. It has been funded by private investors but also by prestigious Phase I and II grant awards from the National Institute of Health's National Institute of Aging. Theranova has spun out several other successful medical device companies with products on the market in the US and EU.

Contact Info:

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://piccolomedical.com/

SOURCE Piccolo Medical

Related Links

http://piccolomedical.com/

