Piccolo Medical, Inc. awarded a Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) Program grant from the National Institute of Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piccolo Medical, Inc. (Piccolo) is thrilled to announce the award of a $3 million CRP grant from the National Institute on Aging, a division of the National Institute of Health. Committed to enhancing the health and well-being of older adults through cutting-edge research, the NIH has recognized Piccolo's innovative contributions to medical technology.

This substantial grant is earmarked for advancing and securing new regulatory approvals for Piccolo's groundbreaking SmartPICC® catheter navigation and tip location technology.

CEO Augie Shanahan shared insights on the significance of this funding, stating, "In the face of an aging population, heightened rates of heart conditions pose challenges to conventional catheter navigation systems. Our goal is to empower healthcare providers with a system capable of accurately placing catheters in all patients, particularly within this underserved demographic."

This CRP grant builds upon the momentum generated by a 2018 Phase II NIH award. The earlier award supported the development and clinical work of the SmartPICC® technology, including a 42-patient, multi-center clinical study for the first-generation SmartPICC® System.

About Piccolo Medical:

Piccolo Medical Inc. was spun out of the Theranova medical device incubator in San Francisco, CA. It has been funded by private investors as well as prestigious Phase I and II grant awards from the National Institute of Health. Piccolo received 510(k) clearance for the SmartPICC® System in 2021. Theranova has spun out several other successful medical device companies with products in the US, EU and CN markets.

Contact Info:

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.piccolomedical.com/

SOURCE Piccolo Medical