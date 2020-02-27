Pick a Pier and Blue Flag Announce Partnership To Promote Environmental Sustainability in the Recreational Boating Industry

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership will provide a huge boost to the maritime environmental agenda and promote a culture of sustainability in the recreational boating industry. Blue Flag, one of the world's most recognized voluntary eco-labels, grants awards to beaches, marinas, and boating tourism operators who adhere to environmental guidelines, joins forces with Pick a Pier, an innovative startup that utilizes advanced technology to design innovative and eco-friendly solutions for marinas and boaters around the globe.

The partnership aims to advance technological solutions that will reduce the environmental impact of marinas and maritime businesses, encourage environmentally friendly behaviors among sailors, and reward sustainable businesses with greater visibility and recognition.

Pick a Pier's platform will enable sailors to easily identify Blue Flag accredited marinas when planning their sailing trip and keep them informed of best practices to preserve the maritime environment. The partnership will also promote a Sustainable Sailing Code of Conduct. Together, Blue Flag and Pick a Pier will supply the industry with data on the tangible benefits of sustainable practices.

"Pick a Pier shares Blue Flag's commitment to keep our waters clean and blue," said Pick a Pier CEO Idan Cohen. "This partnership will encourage businesses and sailors to work together to reduce the environmental impact of sailing, and will demonstrate the benefits of sustainable practices at sea. Unlike other tourism industries, sailing has the potential to be carbon neutral. We are excited to be leading the industry towards a sustainable future, combining a customer-centric experience and an advanced supply management technology with environmental awareness.

"Blue Flag is proud to be partnering with a company that combines excellent customer service with an environmentally friendly agenda. We are reaching through this partnership a wide audience from marinas to sailors, which will support our goals in raising awareness about coastal sustainability," adds Sophie Bachet Granados, Blue Flag International Director.

Pick a Pier was founded in 2017 and developed a digital platform that utilizes Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to design the technological future of marinas. Pick a Pier's goal is to optimize the use of marina berths to promote sustainable sailing, maritime tourism, and innovate and implement new strategies that increase the profitability and environmental practices of the marina industry.

Blue Flag is one of the world's most recognized voluntary eco-labels awarded to beaches, marinas, and tourism boats. To qualify for the Blue Flag, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained.

The Blue Flag program is internationally managed by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), an international non-profit charity.

Blue Flag has National Operators (national FEE member organizations) in more than 45 countries in charge of managing Blue Flag at the national level. Currently, Blue Flag has awarded more than 4,500 establishments (beaches, marinas, boats) in 47 countries.

