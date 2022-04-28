PICK YOUR ADVENTURE IN NASHVILLE'S BIG BACK YARD

FAME and Muscle Shoals Sound Studios - If you love music, (and who doesn't?) touring these iconic recording studios is a must. It is here countless, seminal recordings were made by music royalty - The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys and Jason Isbell, to name a few.

Fox & Locke in Leiper's Fork, TN is an iconic music venue and community gathering spot. Songwriters, artists and visitors come from around the world to have this authentic experience, featuring intimate roots, Americana, country and rock 'n' roll shows. Thursday Night Open Mic Night is the stuff of legend.

Leiper's Creek Gallery is a warm and easy environment for perusing works of art by the region's finest artists. Find beautiful landscapes, abstract expressionism and sculpture. Take the scenic drive through the same countryside that you'll see represented in many of the works offered here.

Natchez Trace Parkway is a bucket list item for all bikers, whether powered by two legs or on your free-wheeling motorized ride. The National Park Service has designated the Parkway, one of America's oldest roads, as a bicycle route.

TVA Muscle Shoals Trails Complex is home to a restored railroad bridge over glistening water, a natural waterfall and over 11 miles of foot trails. It is one of the most scenic settings in the Tennessee River Valley with wildflowers, bird watching, campsites and natural woods.

Golf the Robert Trent Jones Trail in North Alabama is home to two 18-hole championship courses and lies between the Wheeler and Wilson dams on the Tennessee River.

The Natural Bridge near Waynesboro, TN is the only known double-span natural bridge formation in the world. Formed over millions of years, it is a singularly unique and amazing landmark that can add a memorable touch to your visit.

Elephant Discovery Center in Hohenwald, TN exists to support the private Elephant Sanctuary nearby. Increasing public knowledge is key to creating a world where elephants no longer live under constant threat. The Elephant Discovery Center offers hands-on exhibits and educational programming.

Lady's Bluff Loop Trail in Perry County, TN is a National Recreational Trail that leads visitors to far-reaching views across the Tennessee River.

