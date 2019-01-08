Pickard Chilton Celebrates Commencement of Landmark Y2 Project Construction in Tokyo, Japan

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickard Chilton, an award-winning architecture studio best known for its innovative and cutting-edge design of corporate headquarters and large urban mixed-use projects, took part in the ceremonies marking the commencement of construction of their design of the exterior design and primary public spaces of the Y2 Project located at Chūō ward, in Tokyo, Japan. The announcement was in tandem with the traditional celebration of a Ground Purification Ceremony that took place on site on December 3rd.

A rendering of Y2 at night Pickard Chilton Principal Bill Chilton participates in the purification ceremony in Tokyo on December 3.

Pickard Chilton representatives, including principal William Chilton FAIA, RIBA, attended the traditional Japanese purification ceremony and groundbreaking. The ceremony offers prayers for the safety of workers during construction, the successful completion of the project, and the prosperity of incoming tenants and occupants.

The Y2 Project is an innovative urban mixed-use high-rise managed by Tokyo-based real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan on behalf of a committee of landowners. The New Haven-based architecture studio of Pickard Chilton was responsible for the exterior design and primary public spaces in collaboration with the Tokyo-based architectural/engineering practice, Nihon Sekkei, and general contractor Takenaka Corporation. The project is sited near the Yaesu South entrance of historic Tokyo Station and includes a 297,000 m2 (3.3-million-square-foot) mixed-use skyscraper that will redefine the Yaesu district's skyline. The state-of-the-art building will include office and a luxurious Bulgari Hotel, along with an elementary school atop a retail podium and a below-grade transportation hub. The state-of-the-art urban community will offer below grade direct access to Tokyo Station, one of the most significant and busy transportation centers in Japan.

The Pickard Chilton design team created an architectural concept that captures the human energy, architectural excitement, and the full economic potential of this vibrant district in the heart of metropolitan Tokyo. The landowner committee prioritized key design principles at the project outset, including enhancing the pedestrian experience, developing retail opportunities that will foster new vitality at multiple levels, and focusing on green spaces that will support and enrich the local environment. As a result, the Y2 Project presents a sustainable, innovative design that is harmonious within its urban surroundings while complementing the skyline.

"We are honored and privileged to have been afforded the opportunity to work alongside the landowner committee, Mitsui Fudosan, Nihon Sekkei, and Takenaka Corporation on such an extraordinarily important and iconic project for Tokyo," noted William Chilton, principal and co-founder of Pickard Chilton. "The significance of the Y2 Project cannot be overstated, as it will redefine the urban landscape for Tokyo Station and the Yaesu district for years to come. It has been a delight to be part of the collaborative team that will realize this innovative urban community that will integrate the new tower within the neighborhood and serve as a welcoming focal point for the entire district."

Pickard Chilton's design includes a gently curved façade for the 240-meter (787-foot) tower that distinguishes it from neighboring buildings. The curved façade evokes the image of a billowing sail and is inspired by the site's original location on a canal which served as an outer moat of the historic Edo Castle. At the northwest corner, the tower will engage the ground to emphasize its verticality and to clearly identify the main entry. From the below-grade levels of Tokyo Station, visitors will rise through a cascade of escalators, through the podium retail levels, to a podium roof terrace overlooking Yaesu Granroof.

Offering direct access to one of the busiest transportation nodes in Japan, the Y2 Project is also walking distance to some of Tokyo's best attractions and provide easy access to international destinations through connectivity with both the Haneda and Narita airports.

The Y2 Project is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

ABOUT PICKARD CHILTON

Pickard Chilton is an international architectural practice noted for its expertise in the design of large, complex and often high-profile buildings including corporate headquarters, high-rise commercial office towers, hotels, and academic and health care facilities. The firm's layered perspective informs all of its work, presenting clients with a sophisticated, knowledge-based approach that emphasizes design vision, integrity, a focus on client objectives, and exceptional service. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., the firm's recently completed projects include Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 609 Main in Houston, Texas; the ATCO Campus in Calgary, Alberta; and, 1144 Fifteenth in Denver, Colorado, and Eaton House in Dublin, Ireland. Current projects include 2+U in Seattle, Washington; 145 Broadway in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Canal Place for Dominion Energy in Richmond, Va.; and a mixed-use project in Tampa, Fla.; as well as commercial and residential developments in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Stuttgart, Germany and Tokyo, Japan. Please visit www.pickardchilton.com for more information.

