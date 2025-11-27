Pickcel Announces Collaboration with Amazon Signage

NEW YORK and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickcel, the global digital signage content-management platform, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Signage. Integration with the Amazon Signage Stick gives businesses an easy way to launch and manage professional digital signage.

The Amazon Signage Stick is a powerful, reliable, and cost-effective digital media player. With Pickcel and Amazon Signage Stick, businesses can display dynamic content almost immediately—for a single screen or thousands across multiple locations.

Key Features of Amazon Signage Stick:

Affordable professional signage – premier signage performance accessible for a wide range of businesses and applications.

– premier signage performance accessible for a wide range of businesses and applications. Seamless content management software integration – works out-of-the-box with Pickcel (separate subscription required).

– works out-of-the-box with Pickcel (separate subscription required). Designed for digital signage – auto-launches CMS in kiosk mode for unattended operation, increasing uptime without requiring user involvement.

– auto-launches CMS in kiosk mode for unattended operation, increasing uptime without requiring user involvement. Easy set up – connects to Pickcel in minutes, no technical expertise needed.

– connects to Pickcel in minutes, no technical expertise needed. Amazon Signage Mobile app – set up multiple Signage Sticks faster without remotes, and monitor all devices from a centralized dashboard.

– set up multiple Signage Sticks faster without remotes, and monitor all devices from a centralized dashboard. Powerful performance – with quad-core SoC, 4K video streaming and playback, and high bandwidth Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

– with quad-core SoC, 4K video streaming and playback, and high bandwidth Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Engineered with security in mind – secure boot loader, data encryption, and regular updates keep signage safe and running smoothly.

– secure boot loader, data encryption, and regular updates keep signage safe and running smoothly. Built to scale – using one Signage Stick per screen and the Signage Mobile app, easily expand across multiple displays and locations.

– using one Signage Stick per screen and the Signage Mobile app, easily expand across multiple displays and locations. Conveniently available – order through Amazon and Amazon Business with business pricing and nationwide shipping.

"We are excited to collaborate with Amazon Signage to make professional digital signage simple and scalable," said Rajesh Bhattacharjee, CEO, Pickcel. "By combining Amazon Signage Stick with Pickcel's cloud CMS, our customers can deploy and manage dynamic content faster than ever."

Availability

To start using the Amazon Signage Stick with Pickcel right away, users can simply order the device from Amazon and activate the free Pickcel trial using this link.

As part of this launch, users receive a $100 Pickcel credit when they activate their Amazon Signage Stick with Pickcel, applied to any paid subscription plan. Additionally, they can enjoy 10% savings on the Amazon Signage Stick using promo code PICKCELAMAZN at Amazon checkout. Offer valid through December 19, 2025.

Contact:

[email protected]

About Pickcel

Pickcel serves 9,000+ customers and powers 150,000+ screens across 70+ countries. Learn more about their digital signage software.

About Amazon Signage

Amazon Signage Stick is a powerful, reliable media player purpose-built for businesses, offering secure plug-and-play design with seamless content management integration. Learn more at https://signage.amazon.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833648/Pickcel_Amazon_Signage.jpg

SOURCE Pickcel