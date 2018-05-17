Pickens County Habitat for Humanity, Dabo's All In Team® Foundation partner to build house for local family

"We support the great work that Habitat for Humanity does," said Dabo Swinney, Clemson Head Football Coach and Board Chairman of Dabo's All In Team Foundation. "We're really excited to be a part of it, and to do our part, we're excited to announce that the All In Foundation is going to fund a house in honor of Deshaun Watson."

Pickens County Habitat for Humanity honored Dabo's All In Team Foundation as a Legacy Sponsor at their annual Spring Fundraiser.

"We're extremely grateful for the generosity of Dabo's All In Team Foundation," said Cindy Sanders, Executive Director of Pickens County Habitat for Humanity. "Besides the money that this provides, it's the example of giving back to others that means the most. The Foundation sees need in the local community and they support organizations working toward satisfying those needs."

This house is one of three homes being built in 2018 in partnership between Pickens County Habitat for Humanity and Clemson University. The Clemson University Athletic Department is helping to coordinate a build with student athletes. The annual Homecoming Build, in its 25th year, occurs each fall when students build a home in one week to celebrate Homecoming.

Since 1981, Pickens County Habitat for Humanity has built more than 100 homes to help local residents build a better life for themselves and their families. With the focus of putting God's love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope, Habitat for Humanity partners with families who need a safe and secure home to call their own.

To help further the mission of Habitat for Humanity, visit www.PickensHabitat.org to volunteer or donate.

