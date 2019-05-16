Pickens County Habitat Partners With Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clemson Athletics, with the support of Student-Athlete Development, is in a partnership with Pickens County Habitat for Humanity (PCHFH) to build a much-needed home for a family of four in the Clemson area. Members from Clemson's 14 athletic teams are working together to provide volunteer builders as well as time and effort to secure funding to build the home. To date 1,300 hours of volunteer time have been committed to the build by student-athletes, coaches, staff, and administrators. The home is planned for completion in September of 2019.

PCHFH's strong relationship with Clemson University continues to grow through the unified efforts with the Habitat for Humanity Campus Chapter at Clemson University. This year, hundreds of students and community members donated more than 1,800 man-hours during the annual Homecoming build, which represents the 26th home for a local family and is being constructed during the partnership's 25th anniversary. "The partnership shared by Pickens County Habitat and Clemson University has been mutually beneficial for a quarter of a century," said Jill Evans, Executive Director of PCHFH. "As students develop and strengthen building and administrative skills, local families in need gain homes that break cycles of generational poverty and enable them to become productive in ways not previously possible." The Campus Chapter has approximately 400 members and has provided affordable shelter for more than 69 family members. The Homecoming house is scheduled for completion in 2020.

In a related affiliation, Dabo Swinney's All In Team Foundation awarded a grant to PCHFH to build a home for a Pickens County family in honor of Deshaun Watson, Clemson's 2016 National Championship MVP. Watson grew up in a Habitat home and has great appreciation for the opportunities that a Habitat home can bring to a family. Dabo's All In Team Foundation was established in 2009 as a way to raise awareness of critical education and health issues in order to change lives of people across the state of South Carolina. The home will be completed and dedicated this summer.

Since 1981, Pickens County Habitat for Humanity has built more than 100 homes to help local residents build a better life for themselves and their families. With the focus of putting God's love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope, Habitat for Humanity partners with families who need a safe and secure home to call their own.

