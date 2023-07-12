Pickle Juice® Looks to Prevent People from Buying… Pickles?

News provided by

Pickle Juice

12 Jul, 2023, 07:01 ET

Pickle Protesters and other surprises are expected in Pickle Juice's "Save the Pickles" satirical movement

MESQUITE, Texas, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As word spreads about the benefits of pickle juice, The Pickle Juice Company has crafted a tongue-in-cheek campaign to educate consumers and athletes alike on the difference between Pickle Juice® and pickle brine. The former is a supplement beverage scientifically proven to prevent muscle cramps and dehydration that does not actually contain any pickles, whereas pickle brine is a result of pickling cucumbers, and is the high sodium mixture of food and juices remaining in the jar. Seeking to clear up any confusion between the two, the #SavethePickles campaign is Pickle Juice's latest attempt to spread the word and assist cramp-prone individuals about the benefits of Pickle Juice® vs. pickle brine.

Continue Reading
The Pickle Juice Company has crafted a tongue-in-cheek campaign to educate consumers and athletes alike on the difference between Pickle Juice® and pickle brine. Find out how you can join the movement at http://savethepickles.org/.
The Pickle Juice Company has crafted a tongue-in-cheek campaign to educate consumers and athletes alike on the difference between Pickle Juice® and pickle brine. Find out how you can join the movement at http://savethepickles.org/.

Pickle Juice® EVP Filip Keuppens elaborates, "We have seen a good deal of misinformation over the years confusing pickle brine with Pickle Juice®." He continues, "To double-down on the difference and continue to help consumers stay cramp-free, a new offensive was needed. We look forward to creating a movement with Save the Pickles and seeing how far we can take it."

Leaked information has revealed plans for mobs of "angry" protesters to arrive in full force at upcoming summer festivals, trade shows and cookouts. The Pickle Protesters may even see appearances from appointed leaders and mascots Peter and Piper.

Peter and Piper have made it their mission to advocate for Pickles worldwide – to stop having their jars needlessly drained of brine causing them to dry out. Every day millions of pickles are drying out due to consumer confusion about Pickle Juice®. People have been drinking the brine from jars for years thinking that this will stop their muscle cramps, when in reality, this just drains the life slowly away from the pickles left behind.

Keuppens adds, "From our inception, Pickle Juice® has always been involved in supporting non-profits and a variety of causes. But now there's one cause we're especially passionate about." He explains, "Every year, millions of cucumbers are sacrificed to make pickles, and with your help, we can put an end to this."

Pickle Juice® is a proprietary, certified organic formula combining dual filtered water, organic vinegar, salt, organic dill oil, potassium, zinc, vitamin c and vitamin e that is scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps. A cramp happens because it is the neurological response to a physiological problem. Whether caused by an unbalanced diet, exhaustion from exercise or poor circulation, the grain and vinegar mixture in Pickle Juice® blocks the nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle.

Find out how you can join the movement at http://savethepickles.org/.

To learn more about Pickle Juice® and their newest Chili Lime flavor, visit https://picklepower.com/ or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

No pickles were harmed in this campaign.

About Pickle Juice
Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/.

Media Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE Pickle Juice

Also from this source

Pickle Juice® Earns Best Functional Drink Award at InnoBev Awards

When Every Second Counts, Pickle Juice Explores Quick Intake Methods for All Racers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.