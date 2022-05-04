Pickle Juice Partners With AATAC To Expand Growth and Product Distribution In Line With Strategic Growth Plans

MESQUITE, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle Juice , the all-natural way to stay hydrated and stop muscle cramps, has recently announced their partnership with AATAC (Asian American Trade Association's Council). AATAC's network comprises one of the nation's largest associations of convenience stores, gas stations, and general retail outlets representing over 80,000 locations. AATAC has been an important part in launching dozens of new products into the convenience and general retail channels, several of which are now considered to be some of the most successful checkout lane products of the past decade.

"We are excited for our partnership with AATAC, and are confident that our brand will be a valuable partner for the organization," said Director of Sales and Marketing, Blake Boulton. "This partnership is just one way to highlight our strategic growth plans in order to expand product distribution."

The overall C-Store industry reaches more Americans daily than grocery, drugstore, dollar store, and big box stores combined. By positioning themselves with this partnership Pickle Juice will have an opportunity to reach an even larger market and range of consumers.

The brand has already been focused on combating the supply chain issue so their next steps when it comes to strategic growth planning hinges on increasing distribution. Pickle Juice is already available for purchase at a number of locations such as McLane, HT Hackney, DPI MTC, and national distribution at Walmart and Amazon. Their new partnership with AATAC will broaden locations where the product can be purchased.

Made up of a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar, Pickle Juice works to block nerve signals that cause cramping. It was the first product available that addresses neurological factors that lead to cramping and has a unique blend of vitamins and minerals that help with recovery post-exercise. Throughout this Winter, Pickle Juice is readily available in a 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice, 16-ounce pickle juice sport, 8-ounce pickle juice sport, 2.5-ounce pickle juice shot, and more.

To learn more about Pickle Juice, visit https://picklepower.com/ or follow them on Instagram Twitter and Facebook .

About Pickle Juice

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/ .

