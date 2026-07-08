PICKLEBALL 365 LAUNCHES FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY BACKED BY THEIR PROVEN 24/7 INDOOR PICKLEBALL OPERATING MODEL

Veteran-owned Pickleball enthusiasts bring technology-enabled, community-driven franchise model to entrepreneurs looking to meet rising demand for premium indoor pickleball

FAIR HAVEN, Mich., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball 365 Franchising, LLC has officially launched its franchise opportunity, inviting entrepreneurs to bring a proven, next-generation indoor pickleball experience to communities across the country.

Pickleball 365 delivers a premium indoor pickleball experience built around quality, convenience, innovation, and community. The original Pickleball 365 facility in Fair Haven, Michigan is recognized as Michigan’s first fully autonomous pickleball facility. It has become a working example of how technology, thoughtful design, and community-focused ownership can redefine the indoor sports facility model.

Founded by Robert and Deanna Lorincz, Pickleball 365 delivers a premium indoor pickleball experience built around quality, convenience, innovation, and community. The original Pickleball 365 facility in Fair Haven, Michigan is recognized as Michigan's first fully autonomous pickleball facility. It has become a working example of how technology, thoughtful design, and community-focused ownership can redefine the indoor sports facility model.

The Pickleball 365 franchise model addresses several challenges facing traditional indoor sports facilities, including high labor costs, complex operations, limited operating hours, large buildout requirements, and dependence on food and beverage operations. By leveraging automated access, integrated technology, recurring monthly membership revenue, and a streamlined facility footprint, Pickleball 365 offers a modern alternative for franchisees looking to enter the rapidly growing indoor pickleball market.

The Fair Haven location operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with app-based reservations, automated court access, integrated payments, member management, digital scoreboards, professional-grade courts, instant video replay, league and tournament management, coaching, programming, and remote monitoring. The result is a streamlined operating model that allows owners to focus less on front-desk operations and more on building community, programming, customer engagement and long-term growth.

"When Deanna and I opened Pickleball 365, our goal was simple. We wanted to build the kind of pickleball facility we wished existed for players like us," said Robert Lorincz, CEO of Pickleball 365 Franchising, LLC. "What we found was that the right combination of community, technology, programming and a premium player experience could become something much bigger."

The model has now been tested for more than a year. According to a recent case study, the Fair Haven facility reached 46% court utilization over 12 months, measured across the full 24-hour day. In the most recent month reviewed, court utilization reached 57%, which equals about 13.7 booked court hours per day, per court.

"This is where the model becomes exciting," Lorincz said. "Pickleball 365 is proving that communities do not necessarily need a 12- or 15-court facility to have access to a high-quality indoor pickleball experience. With the right technology, design, programming and local leadership, smaller-footprint facilities can make a meaningful impact."

The franchise opportunity is built around a small-footprint, high-impact model designed for three- to five-court facilities. The model includes multiple revenue streams, including memberships, court reservations, leagues, tournaments, lessons, coaching, special events, sponsorships and retail opportunities.

Unlike larger-format facilities that often require dense population centers, significant staffing and major capital investment, the Pickleball 365 model is designed to make premium indoor pickleball more accessible in small- to mid-sized communities. The model is especially well suited for markets where players want year-round access, flexible playing hours, quality courts, structured programming and a true community gathering place.

"Pickleball is exploding, but many communities still do not have access to a high-quality indoor facility designed specifically around the player experience," Lorincz said. "Pickleball 365 Franchising was created to help entrepreneurs bring that experience to their own communities with a model that is modern, scalable and built for today's market."

Pickleball 365 franchisees will receive support across key areas of development and operations, including site selection, facility design, vendor sourcing, pre-opening training, marketing strategy, programming, coaching systems and community engagement. The franchise model is intended for business-minded owners, community-focused entrepreneurs and growth-oriented operators who want to build a business that also creates meaningful local impact.

"What excites me about Pickleball 365 Franchising is the balance between innovation and community," said Mike Pavlica, Board Member of Pickleball 365 Franchising, LLC. "This is not just a technology-driven business model. It is a people-driven brand supported by technology, and that combination creates a powerful opportunity for franchise owners and the communities they serve."

"The franchise model is built around solving many of the challenges traditional pickleball facilities face, including labor, operating complexity and limited hours," said Jeff Kaczperski, Board Member of Pickleball 365 Franchising, LLC. "Pickleball 365 has created a smarter way to operate while keeping the player experience and local community at the center of the business."

Pickleball 365 Franchising, LLC is now beginning conversations with prospective franchise partners interested in bringing the brand to new communities.

About Pickleball 365 Franchising, LLC

Pickleball 365 Franchising, LLC is a modern indoor pickleball franchise company built around a premium, technology-enabled, community-driven facility model. Based on the success of Michigan's first fully autonomous pickleball facility, the brand offers franchise partners a streamlined operating system, integrated technology platform, structured programming playbook and comprehensive support designed to help bring high-quality indoor pickleball experiences to markets. For more information, please visit www.pickleball365franchise.net.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Deanna Lorincz

Pickleball 365 Franchising LLC

Tel: 586-634-1766

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Pickleball 365 Franchising, LLC