Pickleball Central Recognized For Record Growth and Industry Contributions

KENT, Wash., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Central, the largest company in the world devoted to the fast growing sport of pickleball, was recognized by two leading business publications in October for its outstanding business performance. The Puget Sound Business Journal last week announced that Pickleball Central ranked 52nd on its list of Washington State's 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and Racquet Sports Industry (RSI) publication named Pickleball Central a "Champions of Pickleball Award" winner.

"Pickleball was invented in the Puget Sound Region, so being recognized by the area's largest business publication is especially delightful," shared Co-founder and COO Anna Copley. "In 2006 when we started the business in our garage, we never dreamed we'd be at the epicenter of the fastest growing sport in the United States."

The Puget Sound Business Journal award recognizes the company's 50% revenue growth from 2017 through 2019. Pickleball Central ended 2019 with $14,885,525 in revenues. "We are excited to be recognized for what we have accomplished over the past several years," said company CEO Edward Hechter. "But we are even more excited about how 2020 and 2021 are shaping up. We expect to generate close to $20,000,000 in revenues this year, and are planning for a 25% growth in our business during 2021."

The "Champions of Pickleball Award" given by Racquet Sports Industry (RSI) was given to recognize the company for its many contributions to the sport. In selecting Pickleball Central as its Online Pickleball Retailer of the Year, it described the firm as 'the world's largest company exclusively devoted to the growing sport (of pickleball)…". Formerly known as Tennis Industry Magazine, this trade publication has reinvented itself to embrace pickleball as the sport has experienced explosive growth.

"Part of RSI's recognition included our involvement with PickleballTournaments.com," noted Pickleball Central Co-founder and CFO David Johnson. "We have been a guiding force not only in the sale of equipment, but also in the evolution of pickleball's rapidly growing popularity as a tournament sport. In 2019 we provided software solutions, operational expertise and marketing services to over 660 Pickleball Tournaments around the world."

In 2020, the company has seen an accelerating number of new players getting involved with pickleball. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pickleball Central expected participation in the sport to continue its typical 9 – 10% annual growth rate. The backyard, cul-de-sac and public outdoor park accessibility of the game has accelerated participation above that rate by hundreds of thousands of additional players so far this year. "We don't see this as a 'COVID bubble' like other sports might be experiencing," said Hechter. "Our reading of the data suggests a step-function acceleration of the sport, possibly doubling the number of new players who have started playing pickleball this year. The fastest growing major sport in the county is growing faster than ever."

Pickleball Central's commitment to growing the sport is without equal. The company has invested heavily in supporting the growth of the game through a variety of education, sponsorship, equipment grants and other donations. "We are committed to grass roots programs that grow the game. Since 2017 we have proudly supported over 1,500 pickleball clubs, and sponsored close to 1,000 pickleball tournaments with contributions of almost $1,000,000," said Johnson. "We have been involved as volunteer USA Pickleball board members, helped establish the Pickleball Hall of Fame, and we are proud to have supported the growth of the game financially."

The Sports Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) has been chronicling the growth of pickleball for several years. Their most recent annual report continues to show high levels of participation growth with almost 3.5 million people now involved in the sport. SFIA also notes that the sport has attracted a large base of wealthy Americans with almost 50% of participants making over $100,000 per year. Market intelligence firm FACT.MR is forecasting a 10% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for the pickleball equipment marketplace in the decade 2020 – 2030.

About Pickleball Central: Pickleball Central is the world's largest company devoted exclusively to pickleball. The company serves over 250,000 households worldwide, and over 500 distribution, facility, and industry partners. The company's flagship retail store PickleballCentral.com is ranked # 1 in Customer Satisfaction for Racquet Sports retailers by TrustPilot. In 2018, Pickleball Central acquired PickleballTournaments.com. In 2016, Pickleball Central acquired Pickle-Ball Inc, the company that formally launched the sport in 1972, and continues to operate its Pickleball.com website. The company is a privately held, and operates from headquarters in Kent, Washington.

