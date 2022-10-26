Pickleball Clothing and Apparel Market to grow by USD 680.29 Mn by 2026, Market Segmentation by market Segmentation by Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the pickleball clothing and apparel market, operating under the consumer discretionary market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 680.29 million at a CAGR of 11.78% during the forecast period. 71% of the growth will originate from North America.

Pickleball Clothing and Apparel Market 2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pickleball Clothing and Apparel Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global pickleball clothing and apparel market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.

Pickleball Clothing and Apparel Market Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive information on the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Pickleball Clothing and Apparel Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Innovation

Pickleball Clothing and Apparel Market 2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The increasing market competition is compelling vendors to implement various growth strategies such as promotional activities and advertising spending to increase the visibility of their services. To remain competitive in the market, some vendors are pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

adidas AG: The company offers pickleball clothing and apparel such as original penguin performance shorts, penguin crew neck tee, redvanly Larkin hoodie, and Joola trinity hat.

The company offers pickleball clothing and apparel such as original penguin performance shorts, penguin crew neck tee, redvanly Larkin hoodie, and Joola trinity hat. ANTA Sports Products Ltd.: The company through its subsidiary offers pickleball clothing and apparel such as Ellyn jackets, Ellyn shorts, Westwood sweaters, and tiebreaker dresses.

The company through its subsidiary offers pickleball clothing and apparel such as Ellyn jackets, Ellyn shorts, Westwood sweaters, and tiebreaker dresses. Hanesbrands Inc.: The company offers pickleball clothing and apparel such as X Temp Men's performance training pants, Men's cool DRI performance t-shirt, and seamless dip dye Cami.

The company offers pickleball clothing and apparel such as X Temp Men's performance training pants, Men's cool DRI performance t-shirt, and seamless dip dye Cami. HEAD Sport GmbH: The company offers pickleball clothing and apparel such as jackets, pants, insulators, and mid-layers.

The company offers pickleball clothing and apparel such as jackets, pants, insulators, and mid-layers. New Balance Athletics Inc: The company offers pickleball clothing and apparel such as tournament racer front tanks, tournament mesh shorts, tournament tops, and tournament polo.

Pickleball Clothing and Apparel Market 2026: Segmentation

Type

Shoes



Pickleball is a sport that combines the features of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It may be played both indoors and outdoors and provides player support to play for a longer duration. Pickleball shoes are specially designed for playing pickleball. Pickleball shoes are in high demand due to the rising popularity of the sport and the increasing amount of tournaments being held across the world. Another reason for the increasing popularity of the pickleball market is the rising consumer disposable income and growing desire for technologically updated sneakers with improved features.



Clothing



Others

Geography

North America



North America will contribute to 71% of market growth. The main markets for pickleball clothes and apparel in North America are the US and Canada. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The pickleball clothing and apparel market in North America will expand owing to the rise in popularity of sports in recent years.

will contribute to 71% of market growth. The main markets for pickleball clothes and apparel in are the US and . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The pickleball clothing and apparel market in will expand owing to the rise in popularity of sports in recent years.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Pickleball Clothing and Apparel Market 2026: Scope Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pickleball clothing and apparel market report covers the following areas:

The rise of the pickleball apparel market is primarily driven by digital and social media marketing. Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter are a few of the widely used social networking sites. The vendor uses these platforms for advertising in order to spread social messages and encourage involvement in sports. These merchants have been able to connect with a number of potential customers through social media.

Additionally, the availability of smartphones and the internet has expanded the usage of social media and other digital platforms. Vendors must develop their marketing and promotion strategies using social media sites and blogs to participate in the highly competitive market. Therefore, social media and digital marketing are anticipated to have stronger development opportunities for vendors during the forecasted period.

Pickleball Clothing And Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $680.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 71% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Babolat VS SAS, Bolle Brands France SAS, Civil Apparel, Ellesse Ltd., FILA Holdings Corp., Fromuth Pickleball, Hanesbrands Inc., HEAD Sport GmbH, Inner Game of Pickleball, Maus Freres SA, New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc, Olla LLC dba PickleballCentral, Sport Life, The Kitchen Dink, Under Armour Inc., Xtep International Holdings Ltd., and Zazzle Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

