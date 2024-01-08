Pickleball in New York Sees Unprecedented Growth: Will Require 3,600 Courts Built, $125 Million Investment to Keep Up With Demand

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleheads and The Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) have released the 2023 State of Pickleball: Participation & Infrastructure Report, which provides an in-depth analysis of pickleball participation and facilities in the United States. By overlaying detailed participation and facility data, this report highlights the investment needed to keep up with pickleball's meteoric rise, leveraging data never available before.

In addition to this report, Pickleheads has done an analysis to highlight the growth and investment need for pickleball facilities at the state level.

Highlights from this data set include:

  • New York will need to build 3,558 courts at a project cost of $124.5 million to keep up with demand over the next 5-7 years
  • New York has 0.23 dedicated pickleball courts per 10,000 people, which is 81% below average
  • New York ranks last in the nation (50th) by dedicated court coverage per 10,000 people

"Pickleball continues to grow at an unprecedented rate in New York. Our estimates show the state will need to invest $125M in courts over the next 5-7 years. This represents an exciting challenge for both public and private enterprises in New York." states Brandon Mackie, Co-founder and COO of Pickleheads.

The 2023 State of Pickleball: Participation & Infrastructure Report is now available for purchase on pickleheads.com for $350. Members of the media can request a complimentary copy by emailing [email protected].

About Pickleheads

Pickleheads is the leading online platform for pickleball. Players can find courts, organize games and connect with nearby players.

Pickleheads has created the industry's most comprehensive database of pickleball courts. This dataset has been built by an internal team that reviews courts city-by-city and through new court submissions from users. As of June 2023, Pickleheads data includes 51,937 courts across 12,081 facilities in the U.S.

News Releases in Similar Topics

