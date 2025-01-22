Pickleball in the Sun and PickleRoll Announce Dynamic Partnership to Elevate Pickleball Experiences

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball in the Sun, the world's first pickleball marketing agency and a leader in lifestyle branding and experiential pickleball marketing, and PickleRoll, a premier provider of portable pickleball court surfaces, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver turnkey pickleball experiences for brands, events, and conferences.

This collaboration offers a unique opportunity for companies to tap into the explosive growth of pickleball – the fastest-growing sport in America – and engage their audiences with the sport everyone is talking about. By combining PickleRoll's high-quality, portable courts, recognized as the Official Pop-Up Court Surface for Pickleball in the Sun's activations, with expert event production and activation, brands can seamlessly incorporate exciting and engaging pickleball experiences into their marketing strategies.

"Pickleball has become a vibrant way to connect people and create meaningful moments, whether through friendly competition or shared experiences," said Laura Gainor, Founder & CEO of Pickleball in the Sun. "With participation growing by 159% over the past three years, our partnership with PickleRoll is taking this dynamic sport to new heights, offering brands a seamless way to integrate pickleball into events and captivate audiences with immersive, memorable activations."

"We are excited to partner with Pickleball in the Sun to provide brands with a turnkey solution for incorporating pickleball into their events," said Andrea Akers, VP of Sales & Marketing at PickleRoll. "As of January 2025, PickleRoll has reached 44 US states, 2 US territories, and 9 countries. In 2023, we doubled event participation by introducing a rental program and high-level customization options that allow for branded courts. Our portable courts are designed for unmatched versatility and ease of setup, enabling pickleball experiences virtually anywhere."

Since its inception in October 2019, Pickleball in the Sun has been at the forefront of driving the sport's explosive growth, connecting brands with a community of over 36.5 million players across the U.S. Through innovative activations and strategic partnerships, the agency has helped make pickleball accessible and engaging for a wide range of audiences, from casual players to corporate teams.

This partnership offers brands:

Turnkey solutions: From court setup and branding to event management and engaging activations, Pickleball in the Sun and PickleRoll handle all the details.

From court setup and branding to event management and engaging activations, Pickleball in the Sun and PickleRoll handle all the details. Enhanced brand visibility: Capture attention and generate buzz with a unique and memorable pickleball experience.

Capture attention and generate buzz with a unique and memorable pickleball experience. Increased audience engagement: Foster interaction and create a sense of community through friendly competition and social play.

Foster interaction and create a sense of community through friendly competition and social play. Customizable experiences: Tailor activations to specific brand objectives and target audiences.

Tailor activations to specific brand objectives and target audiences. Flexibility and convenience: Portable courts allow for pickleball experiences in a variety of settings, indoors or outdoors.

PickleRoll stands out as the Official Pop-Up Court Surface of Pickleball in the Sun and the only company offering a patent-pending surface that delivers a true professional-grade playing experience. Its ready-to-play square system ensures economical shipping, with up to four courts fitting on a single pallet, seamless installation with lightweight 7-pound tiles, and instant play without any acclimation period.

Together, Pickleball in the Sun and PickleRoll are redefining what's possible in pickleball, making it easier than ever for brands to deliver unforgettable experiences on and off the court.

Whether it's a corporate retreat seeking a fun team-building activity, a conference looking to add a unique attraction, or a brand activation aiming to engage consumers, this partnership provides a winning formula for success.

About Pickleball in the Sun:

Pickleball in the Sun is the first pickleball marketing agency in the U.S. and specializes in connecting brands with the passionate and growing pickleball community. Through brand consulting, corporate retreats, and strategic partnerships, Pickleball in the Sun creates unique and engaging experiences that drive brand awareness, customer loyalty, and business growth. The agency has also sponsored high-profile events featuring notable celebrities, helping to elevate the sport's visibility. For more information, visit pickleballinthesun.com . Follow Pickleball in the Sun on Instagram and Facebook .

About PickleRoll:

PickleRoll is the leading provider of high-quality, portable and permanent pickleball court surfaces. Their patent-pending innovative court system is designed for easy setup and transport without compromising a professional-grade surface. PickleRoll is the ideal solution for events, tournaments, and recreational play. For more information, visit PickleRoll.com. Follow PickleRoll on Instagram and Facebook .

Contact:

Laura Gainor Founder & CEO, Pickleball in the Sun [email protected]

Andrea Akers VP of Sales & Marketing, PickleRoll [email protected]

For all press inquiries, please contact Daniela DiLeo ( [email protected] )

SOURCE Pickleball in the Sun