Pickleball Kingdom and PlaySight Announce Exclusive Partnership to Revolutionize the Sport of Pickleball

News provided by

Pickleball Kingdom

28 Aug, 2023, 08:37 ET

Cutting-edge sports technology meets the fastest-growing sport in America across premier locations.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom Franchising, a dynamic player in the burgeoning world of pickleball entertainment and franchising, and PlaySight, a global leader in automated sports video technology, proudly announce an exclusive partnership set to redefine the way Pickleball enthusiasts experience and engage with the game. With the unveiling of this groundbreaking collaboration, Pickleball Kingdom and PlaySight aim to elevate the pickleball experience, bringing a fusion of innovative technology and compelling entertainment to athletes across the nation.

Continue Reading
Pickleball Kingdom Franchising, a dynamic player in the burgeoning world of pickleball entertainment and franchising, and PlaySight, a global leader in automated sports video technology, proudly announce an exclusive partnership set to redefine the way Pickleball enthusiasts experience and engage with the game.
Pickleball Kingdom Franchising, a dynamic player in the burgeoning world of pickleball entertainment and franchising, and PlaySight, a global leader in automated sports video technology, proudly announce an exclusive partnership set to redefine the way Pickleball enthusiasts experience and engage with the game.
With the unveiling of a groundbreaking collaboration, Pickleball Kingdom and PlaySight aim to elevate the pickleball experience, bringing a fusion of innovative technology and compelling entertainment to athletes across the nation.
With the unveiling of a groundbreaking collaboration, Pickleball Kingdom and PlaySight aim to elevate the pickleball experience, bringing a fusion of innovative technology and compelling entertainment to athletes across the nation.

Pickleball Kingdom Franchising, known for its pioneering approach in the pickleball industry, is slated to launch a series of exclusive pickleball centers in prime locations, each equipped with state-of-the-art PlaySight technology. These locations, strategically chosen for their vibrant pickleball communities, are being launched in Arizona, Texas, and Milwaukee, with many other locations to follow.

The partnership's cornerstone lies in the integration of PlaySight's cutting-edge SmartCourts into Pickleball Kingdom's state-of-the-art facilities. PlaySight's technology, renowned across various sports, enables athletes to gain real-time insights into their performance. With features like instant video replay, automated highlights through AI, and interactive coaching tools, players at all levels can refine their skills and celebrate their achievements like never before.

Pickleball Kingdom CEO and founder Ace Rodrigues shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with PlaySight to bring an unparalleled pickleball experience to our clubs. This collaboration epitomizes our vision of marrying technology with the pickleball experience, forging a new era in the sports landscape."

PlaySight's CEO Chen Shachar highlighted the shared passion for innovation. "At PlaySight, we've always believed in the power of technology to transform sports. Partnering with a premier brand such as Pickleball Kingdom allows us to continue pushing boundaries and enhancing the player and member experience."

As reported by Franchise Times, Pickleball Kingdom is poised to become the "Amazon of the popular sport," offering a comprehensive franchise model that encompasses entertainment, education, and community engagement. The partnership with PlaySight adds another layer of excitement to the franchise's offerings, making Pickleball Kingdom a major player in the ever-evolving landscape of sports and entertainment.

In addition to the PlaySight partnership, Pickleball Kingdom Franchising is forging new territory by announcing the launch of its reality show, "Pickleball Paddle Battle." Hosted by former Bachelor star Clayton Echard, the show promises to bring the thrilling world of pickleball to television screens this fall. "Pickleball Paddle Battle" will showcase top-tier pickleball talent competing in captivating matches while also highlighting the unique culture and camaraderie of the sport.

About PlaySight: PlaySight has emerged as a leader in the sports technology marketplace, bringing the most advanced and elite capabilities to all levels of sport, all over the world: automated production and live streaming, video replay (VAR), pro level coaching tools, and a live and on demand sports OTT channel – the PlaySight Sports Network (PSSN). PlaySight SmartCourt AI technology powers athletes, coaches, teams and leagues all over the world with its connected camera platform. Its technology is currently used by several major Pickleball organizations around the world, the NBA, MLB, NHL, USTA and in a variety of sports, including tennis, pickleball, Padel, basketball, baseball, hockey and others. More information is available at www.playsight.com.

About Pickleball Kingdom Franchising: Pickleball Kingdom Franchising is a pioneering force in the pickleball industry, blending entertainment, community, and education to create an unparalleled experience for players and fans alike. With an ambitious franchise model, Pickleball Kingdom Franchising aims to establish a network of innovative pickleball centers that cater to enthusiasts of all skill levels. For more information, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchising/

About "Pickleball Paddle Battle": "Pickleball Paddle Battle" is the first-ever reality show dedicated to the exhilarating sport of pickleball. Hosted by Clayton Echard, the show showcases elite pickleball athletes competing in intense matches while providing viewers with a glimpse into the unique world of pickleball culture. For more details, please visit https://www.pickleballpaddlebattle.tv/

Contact: Rhonda Price
(561) 371-9407
[email protected] 

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom

Also from this source

Pickleball Kingdom Continues Expansion Throughout Texas with New Premier Indoor Franchise in Bryan/College Station

Pickleball Kingdom Continues Multi-Unit Franchise Expansion With New Clubs Planned Throughout Wisconsin

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.