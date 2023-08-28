Pickleball Kingdom and PlaySight Announce Exclusive Partnership to Revolutionize the Sport of Pickleball

Cutting-edge sports technology meets the fastest-growing sport in America across premier locations.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom Franchising, a dynamic player in the burgeoning world of pickleball entertainment and franchising, and PlaySight, a global leader in automated sports video technology, proudly announce an exclusive partnership set to redefine the way Pickleball enthusiasts experience and engage with the game. With the unveiling of this groundbreaking collaboration, Pickleball Kingdom and PlaySight aim to elevate the pickleball experience, bringing a fusion of innovative technology and compelling entertainment to athletes across the nation.

Pickleball Kingdom Franchising, known for its pioneering approach in the pickleball industry, is slated to launch a series of exclusive pickleball centers in prime locations, each equipped with state-of-the-art PlaySight technology. These locations, strategically chosen for their vibrant pickleball communities, are being launched in Arizona, Texas, and Milwaukee, with many other locations to follow.

The partnership's cornerstone lies in the integration of PlaySight's cutting-edge SmartCourts into Pickleball Kingdom's state-of-the-art facilities. PlaySight's technology, renowned across various sports, enables athletes to gain real-time insights into their performance. With features like instant video replay, automated highlights through AI, and interactive coaching tools, players at all levels can refine their skills and celebrate their achievements like never before.

Pickleball Kingdom CEO and founder Ace Rodrigues shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with PlaySight to bring an unparalleled pickleball experience to our clubs. This collaboration epitomizes our vision of marrying technology with the pickleball experience, forging a new era in the sports landscape."

PlaySight's CEO Chen Shachar highlighted the shared passion for innovation. "At PlaySight, we've always believed in the power of technology to transform sports. Partnering with a premier brand such as Pickleball Kingdom allows us to continue pushing boundaries and enhancing the player and member experience."

As reported by Franchise Times, Pickleball Kingdom is poised to become the "Amazon of the popular sport," offering a comprehensive franchise model that encompasses entertainment, education, and community engagement. The partnership with PlaySight adds another layer of excitement to the franchise's offerings, making Pickleball Kingdom a major player in the ever-evolving landscape of sports and entertainment.

In addition to the PlaySight partnership, Pickleball Kingdom Franchising is forging new territory by announcing the launch of its reality show, "Pickleball Paddle Battle." Hosted by former Bachelor star Clayton Echard, the show promises to bring the thrilling world of pickleball to television screens this fall. "Pickleball Paddle Battle" will showcase top-tier pickleball talent competing in captivating matches while also highlighting the unique culture and camaraderie of the sport.

About PlaySight: PlaySight has emerged as a leader in the sports technology marketplace, bringing the most advanced and elite capabilities to all levels of sport, all over the world: automated production and live streaming, video replay (VAR), pro level coaching tools, and a live and on demand sports OTT channel – the PlaySight Sports Network (PSSN). PlaySight SmartCourt AI technology powers athletes, coaches, teams and leagues all over the world with its connected camera platform. Its technology is currently used by several major Pickleball organizations around the world, the NBA, MLB, NHL, USTA and in a variety of sports, including tennis, pickleball, Padel, basketball, baseball, hockey and others. More information is available at www.playsight.com.

About Pickleball Kingdom Franchising: Pickleball Kingdom Franchising is a pioneering force in the pickleball industry, blending entertainment, community, and education to create an unparalleled experience for players and fans alike. With an ambitious franchise model, Pickleball Kingdom Franchising aims to establish a network of innovative pickleball centers that cater to enthusiasts of all skill levels. For more information, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchising/

About "Pickleball Paddle Battle": "Pickleball Paddle Battle" is the first-ever reality show dedicated to the exhilarating sport of pickleball. Hosted by Clayton Echard, the show showcases elite pickleball athletes competing in intense matches while providing viewers with a glimpse into the unique world of pickleball culture. For more details, please visit https://www.pickleballpaddlebattle.tv/

