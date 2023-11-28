Pickleball Kingdom Announces 6-Club Deal for Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Charleston Metro

HILTON HEAD, S.C. , Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, a leading name in the world of pickleball, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Kelly and Christopher Ogden, CEO of RT2 Holdings and past franchisees with Orangetheory Fitness, Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryotherapy, and Tony Roma's Restaurant. This talented couple is set to bring the thrill of indoor pickleball to the Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Charleston Metro areas through a significant 6-club deal.

Pickleball Kingdom, known for its commitment to promoting the sport of pickleball and creating top-notch facilities, is excited to join forces with Kelly and Christopher, who have a proven track record of success in the franchise industry. The Ogden's extensive experience and passion for health and wellness align perfectly with Pickleball Kingdom's mission to provide accessible and high-quality pickleball facilities.

"Pickleball is the fastest-growing sports in the United States, and we believe that the Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Charleston Metro areas are ripe for the growth of indoor pickleball facilities," said Ace Rodrigues, CEO of Pickleball Kingdom.

COO, Rob Streett, added, "We are delighted to join forces with Kelly and Christopher, whose entrepreneurial spirit and proven track record in franchising make them the ideal partners for our ambitious growth plans. With their dedication and expertise, we are confident that pickleball enthusiasts in these vibrant South Carolina communities will enjoy top-notch facilities and experiences."

Kelly and Christopher have a strong connection to the communities they will be serving with these new indoor pickleball facilities. "We are excited to introduce pickleball to these vibrant communities and provide a fun and engaging activity for people of all ages and skill levels," said Kelly Ogden. "Pickleball promotes physical fitness, social interaction, and mental agility, making it a perfect fit for our passion for wellness."

Christopher Ogden, CEO of RT2 Holdings, stated, "Having been franchisees in the past, we understand the importance of quality and service excellence. Pickleball Kingdom's core values align with ours perfectly. We are excited to be a part of the Pickleball Kingdom family."

The new indoor pickleball clubs will feature state-of-the-art facilities, professional coaching, and a welcoming atmosphere for players of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned pickleball pro or a newcomer to the sport, Pickleball Kingdom and the Ogdens aim to create an inclusive and enjoyable pickleball experience.

Pickleball Kingdom and the Ogdens are committed to community engagement and plan to collaborate with local organizations and schools to promote active and healthy lifestyles through pickleball.

The exact locations of the new indoor pickleball clubs will be announced soon, with plans for Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and multiple locations throughout the Charleston Metro area.

About Pickleball Kingdom:

Pickleball Kingdom is a leading brand in the world of pickleball, committed to promoting and growing the sport through high-quality facilities, professional coaching, and community engagement. With a mission to make pickleball accessible to all, Pickleball Kingdom is dedicated to fostering active and healthy lifestyles.

About Kelly and Christopher Ogden:

Kelly and Christopher Ogden are seasoned franchise owners with a passion for health and wellness. Their experience includes successful ventures with Orangetheory Fitness, Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryotherapy, and Tony Roma's Restaurant, and they are excited to bring their expertise to the world of pickleball with Pickleball Kingdom.

