Pickleball Kingdom Announces Another Location in Utah

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the largest indoor pickleball entity in the world, announces its latest expansion into American Fork, Utah. This latest expansion is the second franchise announced in Utah, and underscores Pickleball Kingdom's commitment to bringing premier indoor pickleball facilities to the Beehive State.

Pickleball Kingdom - Plano, TX Kaleb and Brittaney Scholes & John and Mandie Peterson

"We're pleased to bring Pickleball Kingdom to American Fork. The local community is so strong and encouraging there. Their interest and excitement have been a huge motivation for us," expressed Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "John Peterson and Kaleb Scholes are exceptional leaders who share our vision and passion for growing the sport of pickleball in Utah."

Kaleb Scholes, co-owner of the new American Fork location, said, "We are eager to contribute to the development of a thriving pickleball community here in Utah." John Peterson added, "Our goal is to foster a welcoming environment where players can enjoy the game, enhance their skills, and experience a strong sense of community through pickleball."

Pickleball, an exciting paddle sport blending elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, has seen a rapid rise in popularity. To meet the growing demand for high-quality indoor facilities, Pickleball Kingdom is committed to providing state-of-the-art courts with cutting-edge technology, enhancing the playing experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

Opportunities for Franchisees:

As Pickleball Kingdom continues to expand to new locations around the country, the company invites driven individuals to consider joining its franchise team. Prospective franchisees will benefit from a unique opportunity to be part of the rapidly growing sport, with comprehensive support from the Pickleball Kingdom team.

"Utah has wholeheartedly embraced and fallen in love with pickleball and presents an ideal market for indoor facilities," emphasized Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We are actively seeking ambitious partners who recognize the immense potential in the indoor pickleball industry. If you're interested in seizing this opportunity, we encourage you to reach out."

For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise.

About Pickleball Kingdom:

Pickleball Kingdom is the largest indoor pickleball entity globally, dedicated to providing exceptional facilities and fostering vibrant pickleball communities. With a focus on promoting active lifestyles and building strong connections within communities, Pickleball Kingdom is committed to making pickleball accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.

For Franchise & Media inquiries:

COO Rob Streett

[email protected]

888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising