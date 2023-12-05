Pickleball Kingdom Coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom is proud to announce an exciting multi-unit franchise agreement in Nashville, Tennessee, with local entrepreneur Maggie and Dennis Pearson at the helm. Maggie and Dennis, passionate pickleball players, are set to open the first of multiple locations in response to the surging demand for the sport that has captivated the nation.

"Pickleball Kingdom's expansion into Nashville is a testament to the city's dynamic spirit and the sport's growing popularity," said Rob Streett, Chief Operating Officer of Pickleball Kingdom. "We are thrilled to offer a space where the community can come together to enjoy pickleball, fostering connections and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle."

The explosive growth of pickleball has created a nationwide movement, with Nashville's vibrant community at its heart. The Pearsons, known for their community involvement and love for the game, are bringing their dream to life by providing a premier venue for both seasoned players and newcomers to enjoy the sport.

Ace Rodrigues, CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, expressed excitement about the national enthusiasm for pickleball. "The demand for pickleball has reached an all-time high across the country. Our vision is to meet this demand by creating a Kingdom for pickleball lovers, and Nashville is the perfect place to continue this journey," said Rodrigues.

The Nashville locations will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including indoor and outdoor courts, a pro-shop, and a community space for events and tournaments. By offering clinics, leagues, and open play, Pickleball Kingdom aims to cater to all levels of interest and expertise.

About Pickleball Kingdom: Pickleball Kingdom is the premier pickleball facility provider, offering state-of-the-art courts and amenities to players of all ages and skill levels. With a commitment to fostering community and promoting a healthy lifestyle, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the sport's growing popularity.

For Franchise Inquires, Contact:

Rob Streett

[email protected]

(888)788-0999

About Maggie and Dennis Pearson:

Maggie Pearson is a highly versatile professional with a unique blend of expertise across multiple industries. Drawing on her first degree in Corporate Communications, specializing in advertising, Maggie successfully secured numerous lucrative contracts while serving as a partner in a prominent motion picture catering company.

Dr. Dennis Pearson is a distinguished economist, holding a Ph.D. in Economics from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Currently serving as an Associate Professor of Economics and Statistics at Austin Peay State University, he thrives on integrating contemporary business trends, federal and state policies, and their broader impacts on industries and society. His mission is to broaden students' perspectives and equip them with a comprehensive understanding of the interconnectedness of economics and everyday life.

Maggie and Dennis both enjoy an array of personal interests including reading, kayaking, and skiing. However, nothing ignites their competitive spirit more than pickleball. As avid players, their enthusiasm for the sport and the multitude of opportunities it offers, continues to reach new heights.

