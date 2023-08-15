Pickleball Kingdom Continues Expansion Throughout Texas with New Premier Indoor Franchise in Bryan/College Station

BRYAN, Texas and COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aggies and residents of Bryan/College Station will soon be able to play pickleball in style when the new Pickleball Kingdom comes to town. Ace Rodrigues, CEO and Founder of the rapidly expanding franchise Pickleball Kingdom, announced that owner Sheryl Miller and her family have taken the plunge into entrepreneurship by becoming franchisees. As the fastest-growing brand of indoor pickleball facilities in the nation, the Pickleball Kingdom venture marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Miller family as they bring the joy of the sport to College Station and surrounding communities.

The College Station franchise marks the second location in Texas for Pickleball Kingdom, following a multi-unit deal announced recently for five sites in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Pickleball Kingdom CEO and Founder Ace Rodrigues said he is fielding calls from investors from throughout the country due to pickleball's immense popularity as America's fastest-growing sport. Ace Rodrigues, CEO and Founder of the rapidly expanding franchise Pickleball Kingdom, is shown holding an Aggies "12th Man" sign with new franchise owner Sheryl Miller. Pictured in the top row are Donnie French, Dora Miller, Rob Street (Pickleball Kingdom COO) and Joe Miller. The Millers will be bringing a Pickleball Kingdom franchise to College Station in 2024.

"We are thrilled to introduce Pickleball Kingdom to the College Station area," said Sheryl Miller, the driving force behind the enterprise. "Pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a fantastic way to bring people together, promote active lifestyles, and create lasting memories. After visiting the Pickleball Kingdom headquarters in Chandler, Arizona, we knew we needed to be a part of this movement. With Pickleball Kingdom's support and our family's dedication, we're confident this venue will be a tremendous success."

Pickleball Kingdom has established itself as a leader in offering top-tier indoor pickleball facilities known for their state-of-the-art amenities and commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive pickleball community. The College Station franchise marks the second location in Texas for Pickleball Kingdom, following a multi-unit deal announced recently for five sites in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Pickleball Kingdom also confirmed last week that additional locations are planned throughout Wisconsin with Brookfield earmarked for the first opening. Rodrigues said he is fielding calls from investors from throughout the country due to pickleball's immense popularity as America's fastest-growing sport.

"The need for quality indoor courts has exploded nationally," Rodrigues said. "We are excited to welcome the Miller family into the Kingdom because their enthusiasm and dedication align perfectly with our vision of spreading the joy of pickleball while creating a welcoming environment for all. We have full confidence that their franchise will flourish and become a hub for pickleball enthusiasts in College Station and beyond."

Rodrigues added that Sheryl Miller and her family are pickleball enthusiasts who are bringing their passion for the sport and their local community to the forefront of their business endeavor.

The new Pickleball Kingdom facility in College Station is slated to open its doors in the first quarter of 2024, welcoming pickleball enthusiasts, novices, and families alike to experience the thrill of the game in a modern and vibrant setting.

For inquiries about franchising with Pickleball Kingdom, please contact Rob Street, COO, at [email protected]

About Pickleball Kingdom:

Pickleball Kingdom is the leading franchise brand in indoor pickleball facilities, offering state-of-the-art venues for pickleball enthusiasts of all skill levels. With a commitment to fostering a sense of community and promoting an active lifestyle, Pickleball Kingdom provides a welcoming space for players to engage, learn, and connect. Learn more at www.pickleballkingdom.com.

