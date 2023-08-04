Pickleball Kingdom Continues Multi-Unit Franchise Expansion With New Clubs Planned Throughout Wisconsin

Nation's Premier Indoor Pickleball Brand Brings Fastest-Growing Sport to The Badger State

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball enthusiasts in Wisconsin have reason to celebrate as Pickleball Kingdom , the nation's #1 franchisor of premier indoor pickleball facilities, announced its entry into The Badger State. Pickleball Kingdom founder and CEO Ace Rodrigues said the expansion comes as a result of a partnership between Pickleball Kingdom Franchising and Forbici Management Group, Inc. Forbici's founders and managing partners, Greg Straub and Doug Dreigle, are committed to bringing the exhilarating sport of pickleball to communities throughout Wisconsin with state-of-the art facilities, world-class amenities, and an inclusive, friendly environment.

With the addition of new clubs in Wisconsin, Pickleball Kingdom's reach expands even further, solidifying its position as the leading force in the rapidly growing pickleball industry. Pickleball Kingdom now has locations in or coming soon to Chandler, AZ, North and Central Florida, Atlanta, GA, Orange County, CA, Dallas, TX, Metro Phoenix, Austin, TX, and OKC, OK.

"Pickleball Kingdom is known for excellence in the sport and for developing a strong sense of community within our clubs," said Rodrigues. "I believe with Greg and Doug as our torchbearers, our brand is in great hands. They are avid pickleball players and staunch advocates for the growth of the sport. Their passion for pickleball, coupled with their successful track record in business, makes them the perfect duo to lead Pickleball Kingdom's growth in Wisconsin."

Key features of the Pickleball Kingdom clubs in Wisconsin will include:

Premier Indoor Facilities: Each club features a collection of meticulously designed indoor courts equipped with top-of-the-line outdoor surfaces, providing players with an unparalleled playing experience regardless of weather conditions.

Comprehensive Training Programs: Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned pro, Pickleball Kingdom offers expert-led training programs and clinics to help players hone their skills and take their game to the next level.

Community Events and Tournaments: The clubs will regularly host community events, corporate events, and competitive tournaments, fostering a strong sense of camaraderie among pickleball enthusiasts throughout the region.

Pro Shop: The on-site pro shop is stocked with high-quality pickleball equipment, apparel, and accessories to meet the needs of players and enthusiasts alike.

Straub and Dreigle added, "We are thrilled to bring the Pickleball Kingdom brand to Wisconsin. Our goal is to provide players of all skills levels with a world-class facility where they can enjoy the sport they love in a welcoming and dynamic environment. Pickleball Kingdom will be the ultimate destination for players of all ages and skill levels to engage in this exciting sport and build lasting connections within the pickleball community. Our community needs and wants this, and after considering other brand options, Pickleball Kingdom was the clear choice for us to partner with."

For more information about Pickleball Kingdom, its new clubs in Wisconsin, or to inquire about membership opportunities, please visit www.pickleballkingdom.com.

