Pickleball Kingdom Doubles Down in New Jersey with Twins

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the renowned leader in indoor pickleball, already has a strong presence in New Jersey with a substantial number of their clubs coming up. But it just doubled down on its expansion by partnering with twin brothers in the area, Andrew and Matt LoBrace.

Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, Ace Rodrigues, commented, "New Jersey is a great market for us. Part of our 'secret sauce' is the talent of the people that we have attracted to become franchisees of the Kingdom. And Andrew and Matt are among the top of that list."

View of the Kingdom Andrew & Matt LoBrace

Andrew and Matt LoBrace both hold a BS and MBA degrees in Finance from Rider University in New Jersey. Their successful real estate venture started in 2009, and they now place in the top 5% of realtors in Somerset County.

They collectively echoed, "By marrying our business expertise with our passion for pickleball we will be able to share our passion for this great sport within the incredible Pickleball Kingdom brand with our community. The future is bright and exciting!"

Pickleball Kingdom has long been celebrated for its commitment to providing top-notch indoor pickleball experiences, and this new club is set to raise the bar even higher. With a state-of-the-art facility and a team of dedicated professionals, Pickleball Kingdom is poised to become the ultimate destination for pickleball enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom, added, "I'm so impressed with the applications we continue to receive from people in New Jersey who are interested in becoming franchisees with us. And Andrew and Matt epitomize that quality. They're smart, driven, and passionate. I want more people like the LoBroces to contact me."

