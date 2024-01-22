Pickleball Kingdom Doubles Down in New Jersey with Twins

News provided by

Pickleball Kingdom

22 Jan, 2024, 10:24 ET

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the renowned leader in indoor pickleball, already has a strong presence in New Jersey with a substantial number of their clubs coming up. But it just doubled down on its expansion by partnering with twin brothers in the area, Andrew and Matt LoBrace.

Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, Ace Rodrigues, commented, "New Jersey is a great market for us. Part of our 'secret sauce' is the talent of the people that we have attracted to become franchisees of the Kingdom. And Andrew and Matt are among the top of that list."

Continue Reading
View of the Kingdom
View of the Kingdom
Andrew & Matt LoBrace
Andrew & Matt LoBrace

Andrew and Matt LoBrace both hold a BS and MBA degrees in Finance from Rider University in New Jersey. Their successful real estate venture started in 2009, and they now place in the top 5% of realtors in Somerset County.

They collectively echoed, "By marrying our business expertise with our passion for pickleball we will be able to share our passion for this great sport within the incredible Pickleball Kingdom brand with our community. The future is bright and exciting!"

Pickleball Kingdom has long been celebrated for its commitment to providing top-notch indoor pickleball experiences, and this new club is set to raise the bar even higher. With a state-of-the-art facility and a team of dedicated professionals, Pickleball Kingdom is poised to become the ultimate destination for pickleball enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom, added, "I'm so impressed with the applications we continue to receive from people in New Jersey who are interested in becoming franchisees with us. And Andrew and Matt epitomize that quality. They're smart, driven, and passionate. I want more people like the LoBroces to contact me." 

www.pickleballkingdom.com

About Pickleball Kingdom:

Pickleball Kingdom is a leading name in the indoor pickleball industry, known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. With a passion for the sport and a dedication to providing exceptional playing experiences, Pickleball Kingdom continues to set the standard for indoor pickleball clubs nationwide.

For media and franchise information:

COO Rob Streett: [email protected], 6239204477

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom

Also from this source

Pickleball Kingdom Expands Its Reign with a New Location in Tampa

Pickleball Kingdom Expands Its Reign with a New Location in Tampa

Pickleball Kingdom, the renowned leader in indoor pickleball facilities, is excited to announce the opening of its latest franchise in Tampa, Florida....
Pickleball Kingdom Playing Matchmaker in New Jersey

Pickleball Kingdom Playing Matchmaker in New Jersey

Pickleball Kingdom, the leading brand for indoor pickleball, is taking on a new role… that of matchmaker. As part of the company's aggressive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.