Pickleball Kingdom Expands into Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the premier brand in indoor pickleball, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Atlanta, Georgia. Led by passionate sports enthusiasts Nithi and Usha Anand, this move aims to bring the joy of pickleball to the vibrant community of Atlanta, catering to individuals of all ages and skill levels.

"We're thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Atlanta with our indoor franchise locations," stated Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Atlanta has a vibrant community, and we know the Anand family are the perfect ambassador for the sport."

Pickleball Kingdom, known for its commitment to providing top-notch indoor facilities for pickleball players, is excited to introduce its renowned brand to Atlanta. With a focus on holistic health and the belief that movement is medicine, Nithi and Usha Anand are dedicated to creating a pickleball community where leading a healthy lifestyle is not only encouraged but also enjoyable for everyone.

"We are delighted to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Atlanta and contribute to the development of a thriving pickleball community in this area," said Nithi and Usha Anand, franchise leaders of Pickleball Kingdom in Atlanta. "Our vision is to provide a welcoming space where individuals can engage in this exciting sport, improve their fitness, and connect with others who share a passion for pickleball."

Pickleball, a paddle sport blending elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, has experienced a surge in popularity in recent years. Recognizing the growing demand for accessible indoor facilities, Pickleball Kingdom is committed to offering state-of-the-art courts equipped with technology to enhance the playing experience for enthusiasts in Atlanta.

The expansion into Atlanta will offer individuals the opportunity to experience the excitement of pickleball in a welcoming and supportive atmosphere. Pickleball Kingdom invites aspiring entrepreneurs who share their passion for promoting active lifestyles to join them in this exciting venture as franchise partners.

"Similar to the rest of the country, the high demand for indoor pickleball in Atlanta metro is evident," emphasized Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We are on the lookout for more ambitious partners who recognize the vast opportunities in the indoor pickleball industry. If you're interested in seizing this opportunity, let's connect."

Pickleball Kingdom is the largest indoor pickleball entity in the world. They are dedicated to providing exceptional facilities and fostering vibrant pickleball communities across the country. With a focus on promoting active lifestyles and building strong connections within communities, Pickleball Kingdom is committed to making pickleball accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.

