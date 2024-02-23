Pickleball Kingdom Expands into Chicago

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move for pickleball enthusiasts and the sports community in Chicago, Pickleball Kingdom has announced plans to open a series of state-of-the-art indoor pickleball clubs across the city. This expansion will be spearheaded by the esteemed GTOne Management Group, led by industry veterans Abhilash and Rama, marking a new chapter in the sport's rapidly growing popularity.

"A pickleball is a wiffle ball, so no ball in any sport is more affected by wind than a pickleball," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. He continued, "And no where is it windier than in the 'Windy City.' We're thrilled to have Pickleball Kingdoms in Chicago and the rest of Illinois."

Recognizing the demand for year-round play, especially in cities like Chicago where weather can limit outdoor activities, Pickleball Kingdom's new indoor facilities promise to offer a premier destination for both seasoned players and newcomers alike.

"We're excited to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Chicago," said Abhilash, co-leader of GTOne Management Group. "Our vision is to create a community hub where people of all ages and skill levels can come together to enjoy this fantastic sport. Whether you're picking up a paddle for the first time or you're a seasoned competitor, our clubs will provide a welcoming, high-quality environment to play and learn."

The new clubs will feature professional-grade courts, state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, and comfortable amenities to enhance the player experience. In addition to open play, the facilities will offer leagues, private coaching, and clinics designed to elevate the skills of players at all levels.

Rama added, "Beyond the courts, we're dedicated to building a vibrant community around pickleball in Chicago. We plan to host tournaments, social events, and outreach programs to introduce more people to the sport and foster a spirit of inclusivity and wellness."

Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom added, "We've been wanting to open Chicago for awhile now. But it is imperative to us that we find that right partners, and we found that in the GTOne Management Group. I think they will accomplish big things there."

For updates on grand opening dates, membership information, and programming, please visit www.pickleballkingdom.com.

About Pickleball Kingdom:

Pickleball Kingdom is dedicated to growing the sport of pickleball through the operation of premier facilities that offer a superior playing experience. With a focus on community and accessibility, Pickleball Kingdom is proud to serve as a home for enthusiasts and newcomers alike, promoting health, engagement, and the joy of play.

About GTOne Management Group:

Abhilash & Rama are IT Consultants and entrepreneurs with a passion for racquet sports. Driven by a spirit of entrepreneurship, they ventured into the business world by founding a staffing firm. Through their dedication and strategic vision, they have built a reputable organization that serves the needs of clients with excellence and integrity.

Inspired by Rama's vision and his love for pickleball, Abhilash envisioned creating a space where enthusiasts could come together and enjoy the game. After an extensive search, they concluded that the best brand to partner with was Pickleball Kingdom.

