Pickleball Kingdom Inks Epic Deal for 20 Franchises in Tennessee

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the industry leader in pickleball facilities and franchises, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Jesse and Emily DeMund to bring the sport of pickleball to new heights in the state of Tennessee. Under this epic agreement, Pickleball Kingdom will grant the exclusive franchise rights to the DeMund duo for the establishment of 20 state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facilities across Tennessee.

COO of Pickleball Kingdom, Rob Streett, stated, "Pickleball Kingdom is committed to promoting and advancing pickleball at the grassroots level and we have chosen the dynamic partnership of Jesse and Emily DeMund as a monumental step towards expanding our brand's national reach."

Jesse and Emily DeMund, both avid pickleball enthusiasts, are thrilled to bring their passion for the sport to their home state. They will leverage their expertise in business management as they look to partner with potential owners and investors in the state of Tennessee.

"We couldn't be more excited to join forces with Pickleball Kingdom and embark on this incredible journey," said Jesse DeMund. "Pickleball is a sport that brings people together, fosters a sense of community, and promotes an active, healthy lifestyle. We're dedicated to providing top-notch facilities and experiences that will make pickleball accessible to everyone in Tennessee."

The 20 planned indoor pickleball facilities across Tennessee will be equipped with state-of-the-art courts, comprehensive training programs, pro shops, and vibrant social spaces, ensuring an exceptional experience for players of all ages and skill levels. The facilities will also host tournaments, clinics, and community events to further promote the sport's growth in the region.

Pickleball Kingdom CEO, Ace Rodrigues, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are confident that Jesse and Emily DeMund are the perfect ambassadors for the Pickleball Kingdom brand in Tennessee. Their successful track record, combined with their dedication to providing world-class facilities and experiences, aligns perfectly with our mission to make pickleball accessible to all. This is a game-changing moment for the pickleball community in Tennessee, and we can't wait to see its impact."

Pickleball Kingdom's franchise model has proven successful across the country, providing franchisees with a turnkey solution to establish and operate premier pickleball facilities. The company's commitment to excellence, combined with the DeMunds' local knowledge and enthusiasm, will undoubtedly create a winning formula. The first club is expected to be in Williamson County.

About Jesse & Emily DeMund:

Jesse DeMund has held various C-suite level positions with tech, software, and industry leading companies. Beyond the corporate realm, Jesse and Emily are embarking on a shared venture that merges the worlds of sport and community, creating a space where both thrive under one roof. Their active involvement in their local church and school communities underscores their commitment to establishing an environment that encourages active, healthy, and interconnected lifestyles for the people of Tennessee.

Media & Franchise Inquires:

Rob Street

(888)788-0999

[email protected]

www.pickleballkingdom.com

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom