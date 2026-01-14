Pickleball Kingdom Launches The First-Ever Pickleball Competition Reality Show

PHOENIX, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over! Pickleball Kingdom is launching Season 1 of Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle, the first-ever pickleball competition reality series, premiering on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 8:00 PM EST, on YouTube. The groundbreaking series marks a bold new chapter in sports entertainment, delivering elite competition, real-life stakes, and the electric energy of the fastest-growing sport in the world.

"Paddle Battle captures the competitive fire and spirit that makes pickleball so special," said Ace Rodrigues, Creator of the show and Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "These athletes are playing for more than wins. They are playing for their dreams. If you're a fan of pickleball or reality TV, you'll love this show. If those aren't your thing, please give us a chance to introduce you to your new obsession."

Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle drops fans straight into the heart of the action, a pressure-packed arena where passion, rivalry, and grit collide. Contestants from across the country step onto the court ready to push their limits physically, mentally, and emotionally, all for a chance at truly life-changing opportunities.

This season, four extraordinary dreams are on the line.

One man and one woman will earn professional pickleball contracts based on their performance on the court. The audience will witness 16 elite players being put through competitions and challenges in a way that has never been seen before.

In addition, one man and one woman will be awarded a Pickleball Kingdom franchise based on cumulative fan voting throughout the season, giving viewers a direct chance to make two players' dreams come true.

Every serve matters. Every match carries weight. And every off-court conversation could have life-altering consequences. Always high intensity. Always entertaining.

Each episode delivers explosive rallies, sharp strategy, dramatic momentum swings, and the emotional highs and lows that come with chasing a dream under pressure. Beyond the scoreboard, the series shines a light on the personalities, friendships, rivalries, and breakthrough moments that emerge when competitors are pushed to their limits. Some of the most dramatic and compelling moments happen off the court. From seasoned athletes to bold newcomers, every contestant arrives believing this could be their defining moment, and it just might be.

Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle premieres on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 8:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM MST / 5:00 PM PT. Episodes 1 and 2 debut on January 14, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday thereafter. The season builds toward a dramatic finale in March, when the franchise and professional contract winners will be revealed. Bonus content and contestant updates will be available across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

The paddles are up, the stakes are real, and a new era of pickleball competition has officially arrived. Four dreams will come true.

Watch the episodes:

https://www.youtube.com/@PickleballKingdomPaddleBattle

Vote weekly and help decide the franchise winners:

https://www.pickleballkingdom.com/paddlebattle

Follow along as Paddle Battle unfolds:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pkpaddlebattle/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pkpaddlebattle

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pkpaddlebattle

Media Interviews Available: Meet the Mind Behind the Movement

Members of the media are invited to interview Pickleball Kingdom Founder and CEO, Ace Rodrigues, to discuss the vision, passion, and purpose behind Paddle Battle. From the early spark of the idea to the moment it became a full-scale competition reality series, Ace shares what this launch means to him and to the sport that is transforming lives and communities across the world. It's more than a show—it's a defining moment for pickleball.

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to making the fastest-growing sport in America accessible year-round. With state-of-the-art facilities, world-class training programs, and a focus on community, Pickleball Kingdom is redefining recreation while helping entrepreneurs build successful businesses.

