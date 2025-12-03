Pickleball Kingdom Little Rock Hosts Exclusive Media Night on December 4th

Local journalists, broadcasters, influencers, and digital creators invited for an exclusive first look at Arkansas' premier indoor pickleball facility

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom Little Rock is excited to announce its exclusive Media Night, inviting all local media professionals to experience the facility before its official Grand Opening. The event will take place on Wednesday, December 4th, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, offering a first look at what is set to become the premier pickleball destination in Arkansas.

A new era of pickleball begins in Little Rock! Pickleball Kingdom opens its doors with 11 indoor, climate-controlled courts. Pickleball Kingdom Little Rock opens its state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility, welcoming local media for an exclusive preview during Media Night.

The new facility, located at 2616 S Shackleford Road, Suite D, features 11 indoor, climate-controlled courts, providing a top-tier playing experience year-round—regardless of weather. As pickleball continues to surge as the fastest-growing sport in the country, Pickleball Kingdom aims to position Little Rock as a major center for both recreational and competitive play.

During Media Night, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art facility, take photos and videos, gather interviews, and even step onto the courts for guided play sessions with the club's coaching staff. The event is designed to give journalists, broadcasters, bloggers, and influencers everything they need to share the excitement with the community ahead of the public launch.

"We are thrilled to welcome the media community to Pickleball Kingdom Little Rock," said Scott Olsen, General Manager. "This sport brings people together in a truly special way, and we're excited to share our facility, our programs, and our passion with Little Rock. This Media Night will give everyone a firsthand look at what makes our club unique—from leagues and tournaments to youth programs, clinics, and community events."

Pickleball Kingdom Little Rock offers memberships, open play sessions, instructional clinics, private lessons, tournaments, kids' leagues, youth training programs, and full event hosting for corporate functions and birthdays. The club prides itself on providing a welcoming space where beginners can learn quickly and advanced competitors can sharpen their skills.

Media Night Highlights:

Exclusive tour of the full facility

Opportunity for photos, videos, and interviews

On-court play and demonstrations

Information on memberships, leagues, tournaments, and community programming

Refreshments provided

Members of the media are encouraged to RSVP for planning purposes.

Media Contact:

Scott Olsen

7757906970

[email protected]

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Little Rock