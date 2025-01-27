Pickleball Kingdom Location Announced in Lexington, KY

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its newest facility coming to Lexington, Kentucky, located at 152 Turner Commons, Lexington, KY 40508. The state-of-the-art facility, which will span 42,300 square feet and feature 17 professional-grade indoor courts, is set to open in the summer of 2025. Led by the experienced franchise group Pickleball X Equity, this location aims to become the premier pickleball destination in Central Kentucky.

Pickleball Kingdom - Plano, TX Pickleball Kingdom - Chandler, AZ

"Lexington is a thriving and dynamic community, and we are thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to the area," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "The leadership of Pickleball X Equity reflects our commitment to partnering with exceptional operators who share our vision of providing the ultimate pickleball experience. This location will not only serve as a recreational hub but also as a vibrant community space for Lexington and beyond."

The Lexington Commons facility will offer:

State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts: 17 climate-controlled courts with professional-grade surfaces and lighting for year-round play.

17 climate-controlled courts with professional-grade surfaces and lighting for year-round play. Tournament-Capable Venue: Designed to host competitive events, featuring mezzanine viewing areas and over 42,000 square feet of space.

Designed to host competitive events, featuring mezzanine viewing areas and over 42,000 square feet of space. Comprehensive Programming: Clinics, leagues, and lessons for players of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced competitors.

Clinics, leagues, and lessons for players of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced competitors. Community Engagement: Flexible hours, easy court booking, and spaces for corporate events and social gatherings.

Flexible hours, easy court booking, and spaces for corporate events and social gatherings. Central Location: Conveniently situated within The Commons, with ample parking and easy access for the Lexington community.

Dhaval Patel and Sanjay Patel, co-leaders of Pickleball X, bring extensive experience in managing service businesses, franchises, and large-scale developments. "The rapid growth of pickleball excites us, and our mission is to make this incredible sport accessible to everyone," said Dhaval Patel. "We believe life is better with pickleball, and we're eager to bring that philosophy to Lexington."

Sanjay Patel added, "Our goal is to foster community connections by engaging with schools, local businesses, and other organizations in Lexington. We're passionate about making Pickleball Kingdom an integral part of everyday life here."

Sheehan Lake, President of Pickleball X, emphasized the importance of bringing Pickleball Kingdom to his hometown. "As a Lexington native, I'm proud to contribute to the city's growth by creating a space where the community can gather, play, and connect," said Lake. "The Commons is the perfect location to integrate recreation, entertainment, and community engagement. Pickleball Kingdom will be a transformative addition to this vibrant mixed-use development."

Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom, praised the team's vision and dedication. "We are thrilled to partner with Pickleball X Equity, whose operational excellence and passion for pickleball align perfectly with our brand values. Their leadership will elevate the player experience and contribute significantly to the success of this location."

Pickleball Kingdom Lexington Commons will not only provide a world-class pickleball experience but also support local economic growth, creating jobs and filling a critical gap in indoor recreation for Central Kentucky's growing pickleball community.

For more information and updates on the Lexington Commons location:

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and be part of this exciting growth. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/.

For Franchise or Media Inquiries:

Mitch Kistner, Sr. Director of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising