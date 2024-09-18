Pickleball Kingdom Opening in Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Austin Metro, at 1900 E Howard Ln, Pflugerville, TX 78660. This opening furthers Pickleball Kingdom's commitment to providing an unparalleled pickleball experience and creating community around the world.

Jared and Pam Jolly - Pickleball Kingdom Pflugerville Pickleball Kingdom Plano

Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to bring another Pickleball Kingdom location to Texas. Jared and Pam Jolly, our esteemed franchisees, are the perfect partners to lead this expansion. Their passion for pickleball and dedication to the community will make this new location a hub for players of all skill levels."

Jared and Pam Jolly, seasoned entrepreneurs with a background in mobile communication, online stores, and wholesaling, are leading the Pflugerville venture. With a strong focus on community engagement, the Jollys bring their love for pickleball and community to this new location, fostering a welcoming environment for pickleball novices and veterans alike.

State-of-the-Art Facility

Their first Austin location spans an impressive 30,000 square feet, with two distinct buildings offering a premium pickleball experience. Building E features three full-size courts plus a half-court, including a championship court, ideal for both competitive play and large events. Building I has eight full-size courts and a 2,200-square-foot mezzanine for spectators. The open-concept design and a large parking lot ensure all players' comfort and convenience.

"Pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a way to build connections, community and improve people's lives." said Jared Jolly. "We are excited to provide a space where people from Pflugerville and beyond can come together, make new friends, and enjoy the best of what pickleball has to offer. We look forward to partnering with local organizations to enrich the area further."

Building E Opens Ahead of Schedule

To meet the growing demand for pickleball in the Austin area, Building E will open ahead of Building I, offering the community immediate access to top-quality pickleball experience. With three full-size courts & one half-court, including a championship court, the Jollys prioritized this early opening to provide local players a place to connect and compete. "We didn't want the community to have to wait to start enjoying the benefits of Pickleball Kingdom," said Jared Jolly. "Opening Building E early allows us to begin building relationships and fostering a sense of community right away while we finalize the buildout of Building I."

Building E (3.5 courts): Grand Opening Oct 13, 2024

Building I (11 courts): Early 2025

Building E will also have industry-leading video capabilities. Featuring on-court instant replays and the ability to save highlights and download full 1-hour sessions directly to your phone or computer.

Membership Sign-ups are Open

With the latest Pickleball Kingdom location on the heels of opening in Pflugerville, founding membership privileges are awarded to the first 75 members. These perks include:

$0 Initiation Fee

Initiation Fee FREE Founders Shirt and Merch ( $75 worth of Merch)

worth of Merch) FREE invitation to the Founders pre-Grand Opening event and mini-tournament

Invitation to 3 Founder-only events within the first 12 months

25 Additional Video Replay Credits (25 seconds each)

3 Free Guest passes

2 Free Clinics

To sign up to become a founding member of Pickleball Kingdom Pflugerville visit: https://pickleballkingdom.com/clubs/plfugerville-tx/

Follow Pickleball Kingdom Pflugerville on Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pickleballkingdom.pflugerville

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565350345635

Join the Pickleball Kingdom Family

As Pickleball Kingdom continues its rapid expansion, the franchise invites passionate individuals to explore opportunities to join its growing family. Franchisees benefit from the company's comprehensive support and enjoy the opportunity to be part of the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

"This is an exciting opportunity to be part of something special," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Jared and Pam Jolly are the perfect partners to develop the Austin area and a key example for all franchisees to come."

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit: pickleballkingdom.com/franchise

For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

Sr. Director of Marketing Joseph Parisi

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-788-0999

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise. With a vision to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is reshaping the sport's landscape.

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom