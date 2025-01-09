Pickleball Kingdom Opening in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces the grand opening of its newest location in Dallas, Texas. Situated at 14060 Dallas Pkwy, Suite D, Dallas, TX 75240, this state-of-the-art facility will officially open its doors on January 11, 2025, further solidifying Pickleball Kingdom's presence in the Lone Star State.

Pickleball Kingdom Dallas North Inside Pickleball Kingdom Dallas North

"The Dallas North location is a testament to the growth and enthusiasm surrounding pickleball in Texas," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We are thrilled to bring a top-notch facility to the area, where players can compete, connect, and enjoy the sport in a welcoming and comfortable environment."

With its 11 premium indoor courts, the Dallas North location will offer a best-in-class experience for players of all skill levels. The new club spans an impressive 32,000 square feet, offering a premium pickleball experience. It also features three private meeting rooms, a community room, and a 1,795-square-foot mezzanine.

The Dallas North facility features cutting-edge amenities, a climate-controlled environment, and a focus on community building. It is designed to cater to both recreational players and competitive athletes, providing opportunities for tournaments, leagues, clinics, and open play.

"What excites me most about bringing a Pickleball Kingdom franchise to Dallas is the opportunity to introduce this dynamic, fast-growing sport to such an active and diverse city," said Dan Jenkins, franchisee of the Dallas North location. "Pickleball is all about fun, fitness, and community, and Dallas is the perfect place to embrace it. I'm thrilled to create a welcoming space where people of all ages and skill levels can come together, stay active, and form lasting connections."

Texas continues to be a pivotal market for Pickleball Kingdom, with the Dallas North location joining the growing family of clubs statewide. The Plano location, which opened in June, has already become a vibrant hub for pickleball enthusiasts, while the Pflugerville location, which opened in October, has further solidified the company's presence in the state. With Fort Worth on the horizon, the company is committed to expanding its reach and providing unparalleled pickleball experiences across the region.

Looking ahead, Pickleball Kingdom is gearing up for significant growth, with plans to open an additional 10 clubs across the country in the next couple of months. This ambitious expansion reflects the company's mission to make pickleball accessible to more communities and to continue fostering the sport's rapid growth.

Celebrate the Grand Opening

To celebrate the grand opening, Pickleball Kingdom Dallas North will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways, and special events on January 11th. There will be free open play from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, a ribbon cutting at 11:00 AM, and drawings and giveaways all day long. Players are invited to tour the facility, meet other members of the pickleball community, and be part of the excitement.

Membership Opportunities Available

Founding memberships for Pickleball Kingdom Dallas North are now available, offering exclusive benefits to the first members who sign up. These perks include:

$0 Initiation Fee

Initiation Fee FREE Founders T-Shirt

Exclusive Founding Member Event Access

To sign up to become a founding member of Pickleball Kingdom Dallas North visit: https://pickleballkingdom.com/dallas-north/

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and be part of this exciting growth. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/.

