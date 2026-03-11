Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle Show Gets Nearly 4 Million Views

PHOENIX, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle has officially crowned its Season 1 Pro Contract winners and announced the Pickleball Kingdom Franchise Award recipients following the conclusion of the series' inaugural season. The nine-episode competition generated nearly 4 million views across YouTube and social media platforms, helping introduce pickleball to new audiences while further accelerating the sport's national momentum.

Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle Season 1 Pro Contract winners Brandon Fritze and Nicola Slater will represent Pickleball Kingdom on the APP Tour in 2026. Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle Season 1 franchise winners Keven Wong and Nicola Slater were crowned through a global fan vote.

Throughout the season, competitors battled for four life-changing opportunities: two professional contracts to compete on one of pickleball's biggest stages and two highly coveted Pickleball Kingdom franchise ownership opportunities.

Nicola Slater, originally from Scotland and now based in Tampa, Florida, earned the Paddle Battle Women's Pro Contract, while Brandon Fritze of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania secured the Paddle Battle Men's Pro Contract. Both competitors demonstrated exceptional skill, consistency, and competitive drive throughout the series and will represent Pickleball Kingdom competing on the APP Tour, one of the premier stages in professional pickleball.

Pickleball Kingdom also announced a partnership with Kaitlyn Kerr, one of the series' most dynamic competitors and a fan favorite among viewers. Kerr's passion for sharing the joy of pickleball made her a standout throughout the competition. She will compete in select professional events representing Pickleball Kingdom while helping grow the sport and inspire new players across the country.

In addition to professional opportunities, Paddle Battle awarded two Pickleball Kingdom franchise ownership opportunities, reinforcing the series' mission to create real pathways within the sport beyond competition.

Keven Wong of Honolulu, Hawaii secured the Pickleball Kingdom Men's Franchise Winner title after receiving the highest number of votes during the season's fan-driven weekly voting. Backed by a passionate community, Wong plans to bring a Pickleball Kingdom franchise to Hawaii, expanding access to indoor pickleball and creating a new hub for the sport on the islands.

On the women's side, Nicola Slater earned the Pickleball Kingdom Women's Franchise Winner title, making her the only double winner in the competition by securing both a professional contract and a franchise ownership opportunity during the same season.

"Ultimately, Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle is about making dreams come true," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom and the Creator of Paddle Battle. "There were the four life changing prizes that we gave out, but then there was also a fifth dream, and that was mine… making this show and having millions of people throughout the world enjoy it was my dream come true. We have big plans for the future of this content. The legs on this concept are endless. I can't wait to make many more dreams come true throughout the entire world."

With nearly 4 million views across platforms, Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle has helped expand awareness of pickleball through an entertainment-driven format while creating meaningful opportunities for both athletes and entrepreneurs within the sport.

All episodes of Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle are available on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/@PickleballKingdomPaddleBattle

Media Interviews Available: Meet the Mind Behind the Movement

Members of the media are invited to interview Pickleball Kingdom Founder and CEO, Ace Rodrigues, to discuss the vision, passion, and purpose behind Paddle Battle. From the early spark of the idea to the moment it became a full-scale reality series, Ace shares what this launch means to him and to the sport that is transforming lives and communities across the world. It's more than a show, it's a defining moment for pickleball.

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise dedicated to making the fastest-growing sport in the world accessible year-round. Through state-of-the-art facilities, professional programming, and a strong focus on community, Pickleball Kingdom delivers a premium playing experience for athletes of all skill levels. With a rapidly expanding footprint across the United States and international markets, Pickleball Kingdom is redefining recreational sports while empowering entrepreneurs to build successful businesses within the global pickleball movement.

Media Inquiry Invite

Mitch Kistner, VP of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-725-0072

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom