Pickleball Kingdom Partners with DIGA Studios for Competition Show

Collaboration to Bring Explosive Popularity of Pickleball to Entertainment Audiences Worldwide

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the leading global franchiser of indoor pickleball clubs, is thrilled to announce its partnership with DIGA Studios for its competition reality show, Pickleball Paddle Battle. This strategic collaboration sets the stage for broadening the reach of pickleball and delivering to audiences worldwide.an exhilarating peek behind the scenes of the highest level of competition with life-changing stakes

Pickleball Paddle Battle Contestants Filming on Set

"Pickleball Paddle Battle is about making four dreams come true," stated the Creator of the show and the Pickleball Kingdom CEO, Ace Rodrigues. "We will award two pro contracts based on play and we will grant two Pickleball Kingdom franchises based on the audience's vote. So, it's a type of dual competition show that's never been done before. We know we've captured lightning in a bottle!"

Under the terms of the agreement, DIGA Studios will partner with Pickleball Kingdom Productions to produce and spearhead the distribution of Pickleball Paddle Battle, leveraging its extensive network and industry expertise to develop a hugely entertaining series for placement on a major network or digital platform. This partnership signifies a pivotal moment for the sport of pickleball, as it seeks to expand its presence to the mainstream entertainment audience.

"We are excited to join forces with DIGA Studios to bring Pickleball Paddle Battle to a wide audience," Rodrigues continued. "This collaboration dramatically advances our mission to showcase the excitement, athleticism, and possibilities of pickleball on a global scale. With DIGA Studios' unparalleled track record and commitment to the highest quality production, we are confident that Pickleball Paddle Battle will find the perfect home for its release."

DIGA Studios, known for producing genre-busting entertainment like Teen Wolf, Hot Ones: The Game Show and the upcoming Eminem documentary STANS, was founded by CEO Tony DiSanto, former President of MTV. "DIGA is proud to partner with Ace and Pickleball Kingdom Productions on this exciting venture," said DiSanto. There is no hotter sport in the world than pickleball and this format Ace has created is the ideal vehicle to bring the drama, excitement and human stories behind pickleball- along with insight into the sport itself- to global audiences. Pickleball Paddle Battle is the perfect introduction to the rest of the world of what it really takes to make it in pickleball."

Pickleball Paddle Battle promises to captivate viewers with its fast-paced gameplay, captivating personalities, and compelling storytelling. As the popularity of pickleball continues to soar, fueled by its inclusive nature and accessibility, the show is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages.

About Pickleball Kingdom Productions:

Pickleball Kingdom is the leading brand in indoor pickleball franchising in the world. Pickleball Kingdom Productions is a content creator specializing in pickleball-themed entertainment. With a focus on showcasing the excitement and spirit of pickleball, the company produces engaging shows and events that celebrate all the sport has to offer.

About DIGA Studios:

DIGA Studios is a next-gen content studio committed to captivating storytelling across formats, genres and platforms. Founded by former MTV President Tony DiSanto and staffed with a deep bench of industry innovators, DIGA Studios' productions are marked by a rebellious and sometimes subversive pop sensibility that resonates with audiences worldwide. DIGA productions include scripted series such as Teen Wolf, Scream and 50 States of Fright, executive produced by the legendary Sam Raimi; game shows, including Switch for GSN, America's Big Deal for USA Network and Hot Ones: The Game Show for TruTV; and unscripted series like Selling the Hamptons and The Flipping El Moussas on Discovery+, John Carpenter Presents: Suburban Screams on Peacock, as well as the upcoming Eminem documentary STANS. DIGA Studios is a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLYANCE Media Group, with more information available at www.digastudios.com.

