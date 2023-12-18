Pickleball Kingdom Playing Matchmaker in New Jersey

Pickleball Kingdom

Dec. 18, 2023

DELRAN, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the leading brand for indoor pickleball, is taking on a new role… that of matchmaker. As part of the company's aggressive national expansion plan, it has identified New Jersey as a key growth area. The company previously announced it plans to open 20 Pickleball Kingdom locations in Central New Jersey over the next few years. It is now on a star search to find ambitious people who want to participate in that growth.

Pickleball Kingdom CEO, Ace Rodrigues, commented, "There's a tsunami of opportunity coming our way. The hunger for pickleball is ravenous and we are scaling to meet that demand. We are only limited by speed at which we can identify key partners to expand with."

Recently, local businessman, Sam Sood, was introduced as the company's Master Franchisee in Central New Jersey. Sood has identified numerous prime locations that meet the company's proprietary demographic and psychographic formula. He explains, "Building a Pickleball Kingdom involves specifics elements being in place to enhance its success. With Central New Jersey and Bucks County, PA, as a backdrop, there are many locations that get us very excited about the future. I'm actively seeking interested parties so we can connect them to these excellent locations."

Pickleball, the fastest growing sport in America, has taken New Jersey by storm. Its widespread popularity has created a significant demand for high-quality indoor facilities that cater to players of all skill levels. Pickleball Kingdom, with its wealth of experience in the industry, is now inviting entrepreneurs and pickleball enthusiasts to partner with in developing new indoor pickleball clubs.

Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom, added, "For the right person, this opportunity could be life changing. We're looking for 'early adaptors' who see the value in being first to market. Franchising experience is a plus, but not necessary. If someone has the right attitude, our training will provide all the support they will need." 

Why Pickleball Kingdom?

Prime Locations: Pickleball Kingdom has conducted extensive research to identify prime locations throughout New Jersey and Bucks County, PA. for these new clubs.

Established Brand: As a recognized leader in the pickleball community, Pickleball Kingdom brings a strong and reputable brand to the table.

Comprehensive Support: Franchisees will benefit from a comprehensive support system provided by Pickleball Kingdom.

Thriving Industry: The pickleball industry is booming and is packed with immense potential for growth.

Community Engagement: Pickleball is not just a sport; it's a community. As a franchisee of Pickleball Kingdom, you'll have the opportunity to connect with local enthusiasts and contribute to the growth of this exciting sport.

Pickleball Kingdom is actively seeking individuals who have the entrepreneurial spirit to make a difference in their local communities. Whether someone is an experienced business owner or a pickleball enthusiast looking to turn their passion into a career, Pickleball Kingdom invites you to start a conversation with them.

About Pickleball Kingdom:

Pickleball Kingdom is the leading name in the world of pickleball, dedicated to promoting and growing the sport through the development of high-quality indoor facilities. With a commitment to excellence, Pickleball Kingdom provides players of all skill levels with an exceptional pickleball experience.

