Pickleball Kingdom to Open in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the nation's premier brand in indoor pickleball franchising, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest club in Philadelphia. This state-of-the-art facility, will be brought to the community by local franchisees Chris and BethAnn Monteith, who look to deliver unparalleled pickleball experiences to players and enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.

A New Era for Pickleball in Philadelphia

Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, Ace Rodrigues, explained, "One of our core values is, 'Life is Better with Pickleball,' and nowhere will that be truer than when we open Pickleball Kingdom in the city of 'brotherly love.'"

The search for the first location is already underway with a focus in Montgomery County, PA. The new Pickleball Kingdom club will be a massive facility, featuring an abundance of professional-quality courts designed to host both casual play and competitive matches. The courts will be constructed with outdoor surfaces, but with all the indoor benefits. This new club is a significant addition to Philadelphia's sports landscape and marks a milestone in the ongoing expansion of Pickleball Kingdom's footprint across the United States.

More Than Just a Place to Play

Pickleball Kingdom clubs are more than just venues; they are communities where people come together to enjoy the fastest-growing sport in the country, improve their skills, and make lasting friendships. The Philadelphia club will offer a range of programs, including beginner clinics, advanced coaching, open play sessions, and leagues for all ages. Additionally, the facility will house a pro shop stocked with the latest gear and a lounge area for relaxation and socialization.

A Passionate Team Ready to Serve

Chris and BethAnn Monteith, are the franchisee couple behind this exciting venture. Chris had a successful career with Coca Cola, before launching numerous entrepreneurial ventures with his wife of 34 years, BethAnn, who has had a distinguished career as an accountant. Among their business successes is LightSpeed Logistics, Inc., a successful Amazon Delivery Service Partner delivering over 4000 packages daily. Chris added, "We are thrilled to introduce Pickleball Kingdom to Philadelphia. Our goal is to create a space where everyone from beginners to seasoned players can come together, enjoy the game, and be part of a vibrant community."

Rob Streett, Pickleball Kingdom's COO, said, "I can't wait to visit our clubs in Pennsylvania, starting with Philadelphia. With Chris and BethAnn as our first franchisees, I know the future looks bright!"

Pickleball Kingdom is now accepting inquiries from parties interested in becoming franchisees with the company.

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the leading brand in indoor pickleball franchising, with clubs across the United States. Known for its high-quality facilities, comprehensive programming, and community-focused approach, Pickleball Kingdom is dedicated to growing the sport of pickleball and building active, connected communities.

