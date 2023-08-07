Pickleball Superstore, Inc. Launches First Community Funding Campaign

News provided by

Pickleball Superstore, Inc.

07 Aug, 2023, 12:21 ET

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, and Pickleball Superstore is offering the pickleball community a chance to be investors in their eCommerce brand

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Superstore, Inc., an online retailer of pickleball paddles, balls, shoes, bags and more, is offering pickleball enthusiasts the opportunity to become investors in their business.  The sport of pickleball is rapidly growing in the United States and around the world, however there are very few investment opportunities for the individual pickleball player - until now.

Continue Reading

Steve Raack, co-founder of Pickleball Superstore stated, "Pickleball is such a fun, social, competitive sport.  The best part though, is the community.  We are always grateful to support our customers, and with this community funding campaign, it allows us to include more people as investors in our company.  This opportunity aligns perfectly with the culture and purpose of Pickleball Superstore.  It's an exciting step in our evolution.  We are now truly a community funded, community focused brand."

Pat Rolfes, co-founder of Pickleball Superstore and co-owner of The HUB San Diego / The HUB Silicon Valley stated, "People ask me all the time how they can invest in pickleball.  Well, here's a great opportunity.  Retail sales of pickleball gear has recently eclipsed $300 Million and rising.  We believe that community funding for Pickleball Superstore will be a key differentiator for us."

For more information about the Pickleball Superstore Community Funding Campaign and to become an owner, please visit www.pbssinvestors.com

About Pickleball Superstore, Inc.
Pickleball Superstore is the first and only community funded online retailer of pickleball paddles, balls, shoes, bags and more.  The company operates several innovative programs with selective strategic alliances, all focused on growing the sport of pickleball, while also doing good for the planet and the community.  Pickleball Superstore proudly recycles used pickleball shoes, donates used pickleball paddles and fully offsets the company's carbon footprint.  For additional information, please visit: www.pickleballsuperstore.com

Contact:
Pickleball Superstore
14662 Franklin Ave Suite F
Tustin, CA 92780
[email protected]

SOURCE Pickleball Superstore, Inc.

