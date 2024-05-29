Pickleballers Rejoice - Crush Yard Brings its Award-Winning "Eatertainment" Concept to Orlando. Set to Open Later this Year Near Walt Disney World in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of the most anticipated deals in Orlando, Crush Yard - the pickleball "eatertainment" innovator, has started construction on its 2nd corporate location in the Formosa Gardens Village on US Highway 192 and across from Walt Disney World. This 47,861 square foot space, located at 7840 West Irlo Bronson Highway (US 192) in Kissimmee, Florida promises fun for the entire family, featuring 10 indoor pickleball courts, a gourmet restaurant + full bar, many private event spaces and an arcade. Grand opening is anticipated for Q4 2024.

"I'm pumped to head down to Orlando with Crush Yard," declares Matt Manasse, known as Pickleball's "Coach to the Stars". "Orlando has long been one of our sport's hotspots and Crush Yard's a perfect fit for the community. Whether you're a serious player or trying pickleball for the first time, Crush Yard's the perfect place to play, enjoy a beer, and phenomenal food."

Crush Yard opened its award winning first location in Mount Pleasant outside of Charleston, SC in September 2023. Named the Best Place to Play Pickleball in Charleston, the thriving pickleball destination sells out leagues and tournaments as its restaurant, run by Executive Chef Brandon Buck, has quickly become a local favorite serving up "elevated comfort food".

With app-driven food & beverage purchases, court reservations, class and tournament registrations, Crush Yard's innovative tech stack provides maximum guest convenience. Several self-pour "Beer Islands" feature dozens of brews on tap with customers helping themselves at will. A full bar with dozens of TV's, cocktails, and a curated wine selection will be front & center at Crush Yard Orlando.

While everyone is welcome at Crush Yard, Members receive additional perks, including tons of free play, discounted food & drinks, and other special privileges such as dedicated member hours and early reservations. Crush Yard's regular events draw in the local community with favorites like glow in the dark pickleball, sports event viewing parties on two huge video walls, trivia nights, cornhole and more. With unrelenting demand for pickleball courts in and around Central Florida, the community has already begun requesting court time and private events at Crush yard Orlando.

Those who sign up for memberships prior to grand opening lock in lower pricing for their first year as well as gain access to private preview events prior to opening to the general public.

"We think this premium location in one of the world's most popular destinations will give locals and Orlando's millions of visitors, an unforgettable experience. There's really nothing else like it" says Craig Coyne, Crush Yard's Chief Strategy Officer.

Crush Yard was represented on the lease by its national master broker, Bobby Palta of BLVD Retail while Jason Kaiser and Robert Holihan of SRS Retail represented the Landlord.

A third corporate location, Crush Yard Nashville in Brentwood, TN is in permitting with opening planned for Q3 2025.

Crush Yard investors include Thasunda Duckett, CEO of TIAA, John Zimmer, Founder of Lyft, Grammy Award winning artist Wyclef Jean, and NFL legends Brian Dawkins, AJ Green and Golden Tate.

Crush Yard Orlando (opening Q4 2024) is located in the heart of the Central Florida Tourist Corridor west of Interstate 4 on US Hwy 192 and just off the SR 429 Beltway - across from Disney's Animal Kingdom and nearby to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Margaritaville Resort, the Town of Celebration.

For franchising opportunities, contact John Oldham : [email protected]



To book a private event, contact Mat Norman : [email protected]



For real estate site submissions, contact Bobby Palta : [email protected]



For media enquiries, contact Craig Coyne : [email protected]

Crush Yard Orlando address 7840 West Irlo Bronson Highway (US 192) - Kissimmee, FL 34747 Crush Yard website http://crushyard.com Crush Yard Instagram @crush.yard http://instagram.com/crush.yard Crush Yard brand video https://youtu.be/3oEA09Z1ARU?si=0U2VCwEGtjgxtseo BLVD Retail website http://blvdretail.com Formosa Gardens Village website https://formosagardensvillage.com Crush Yard franchising website https://www.crushyardfranchising.com

SOURCE Crush Yard